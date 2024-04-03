Insights from analyst Gary Illyes





In a recent statement on LinkedIn, Google analyst Gary Illies shared this year's mission to find ways to further reduce web crawling.

This followed a post on Reddit that discussed the perception that Google's crawl numbers were down compared to previous years.

While Illyes reveals that Google crawls about the same amount, he emphasizes the need for more intelligent scheduling and focusing on URLs that are more likely to be worth crawling.

Illyes' statement is in line with the ongoing discussion among SEO professionals regarding the concept of “crawl budget.” This concept assumes that your site needs to fit within a limited number of pages that search engines can crawl each day to get your pages indexed.

However, Google's search relations team recently debunked this myth in a podcast, explaining how Google prioritizes crawls based on a variety of factors.

Crawl prioritization and search demand

In a podcast published two weeks ago, Illyes explained how Google determines how much to crawl.

“As search demand decreases, crawl limits also decrease.”

Although he did not provide a clear definition of “search demand,” he likely meant search query demand from Google's perspective. In other words, when searches for a particular topic decrease, Google may have less reason to crawl his websites related to that topic.

Illies also emphasized the importance of convincing search engines that a website's content is worth retrieving.

“If you want to increase your crawl volume, you have to somehow convince search that your content is worth getting. This is basically what the scheduler is listening to.”

Illyes didn't elaborate on how this will be achieved, but one interpretation would be to ensure that the content is relevant to user trends and kept up to date. .

Focus on quality

Google has previously revealed that fixed “crawl budgets” are largely a myth.

Instead, search engines' crawl decisions are dynamic and determined by the quality of your content.

Iries says:

“Scheduling is very dynamic. If the search index returns signals that the quality of content has improved across this many URLs, you'll immediately start seeing demand increase.”

Way forward

Illyes' mission to improve crawl efficiency by reducing the amount of crawls and bytes on the network is a step towards a more sustainable and practical web.

Mr. Illyes is soliciting input from the community and soliciting suggestions for interesting Internet drafts and standards from the IETF or other standards organizations that could contribute to this effort.

“Reducing crawls without sacrificing crawl quality would benefit everyone,” he concludes.

Why SEJ is paying attention

Illyes' statement on reducing crawls emphasizes the need to focus on quality and relevance. SEO is not just about technical optimization, it's also about creating valuable, user-centered content that satisfies search demands.

By understanding the dynamic nature of Google's crawl decisions, you can make more informed choices when optimizing your website and allocating resources.

How this helps

There are some steps you can take with the knowledge Illyes shared.

Prioritize quality: Focus on creating high-quality, relevant, and engaging content that meets user intent and aligns with current search demands. Keep your content fresh: Update and refresh your content regularly to ensure it remains valuable to your audience. Monitor trends in search demand: Adapt your content strategy to respond to emerging trends and topics to keep your website relevant and crawl-worthy. Implement technical best practices: Ensure your website has a clean, well-structured architecture and a robust internal linking strategy that facilitates efficient crawling and indexing.

As you refine your SEO strategy, remember the key takeaways from Illyes' statement and the insights provided by Google's Search Relations team.

Armed with these insights, you'll be set up for success when Google reduces your crawl frequency.

Featured image: Skorzewiak/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/googles-crawling-priorities-insights-from-analyst-gary-illyes/512876/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos