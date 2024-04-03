Google to delete billions of secret data records: Lawsuit unfolds | Technology News





Google will be required to delete billions of data records about its users' private browsing activities as part of a settlement resolving a major privacy lawsuit, according to court filings revealed on April 1. One thing became clear. The proposed settlement would require Google to make sweeping changes, including blocking third-party cookies. Tracking in Chrome browser incognito mode. Here's everything you need to know about the lawsuit.

Why was Google sued?

In June 2020, Google was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the tech giant of illegally violating the privacy of millions of users. At the heart of the complaint was that Google extensively tracked people's internet usage and browsing habits, even when using “private” browsing modes like Chrome's Incognito mode.

The complaint alleges that Google secretly collects data about the sites you visit, where you browse, your friends, hobbies, shopping habits, searches, and other highly personal information while you think you're browsing anonymously. He claims to have collected it.

The plaintiffs argue that Google cannot “continue to engage in covert and unauthorized data collection from virtually all Americans” and are liable for at least $5 billion in damages for violating federal wiretap laws and California privacy laws. They asked for compensation.

What has Google argued through its lawsuit?

Throughout the legal battle, Google maintained that no data in Incognito mode was ever associated with individual users or used for personalized ads or recommendations.

For example, following recent developments, a Google spokesperson told CNN that the lawsuit is “meritless” and that the company “is not associated with any individual or used for any form of personalization.” We are happy to remove old technical data.”

The company also noted that the plaintiffs had originally sought $5 billion in damages, but the settlement provides “zero payments.”

What are some notable changes brought about by this lawsuit?

Earlier this year, Google quietly updated its disclosures about data collected during private browsing sessions that appear when you open a new incognito tab in Chrome. Chrome now says users can have “more private browsing” instead of claiming it allows “private browsing.”

Meanwhile, as part of the new settlement, Google must delete billions of data records reflecting the private browsing activity of users who are the subject of the class action lawsuit. Additionally, the company requires blocking third-party tracking cookies by default in Incognito mode, which prevents advertisers from monitoring your private browsing sessions.

What are the latest developments and what will happen next?

In the latest development from April 2024, court filings reveal additional details regarding the terms of the settlement. Google must delete vast amounts of historical private browsing data, but the deal does not include any direct payments to affected users.

“Users will not receive damages as part of this settlement, but may sue individually for damages,” the April 2024 filing states.

A hearing is scheduled for July 30 to negotiate a settlement before Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. If approved, it would be a major privacy change for Google, significantly tightening the lid on advertising data collection during private browsing sessions.

What about cookies?

A key part of the settlement requires Google to make changes regarding third-party cookies in incognito mode for the next five years. Cookies are small tracking files used by advertisers to monitor her web activity and target advertisements.

From now on, Google should block third-party tracking cookies in Incognito mode by default. This applies to all types of third-party cookies placed by sites other than the one you are directly visiting.

The cookie crackdown is part of a broader move to phase out third-party cookies due to privacy concerns. Google previously announced plans to remove them from Chrome within two years, but the launch has been delayed several times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/google-incognito-data-lawsuit-why-9246795/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos