



Key Takeaways Waze routes are faster than Google Maps because they avoid traffic jams. It also features accurate hazard reporting. Waze is community-driven, reliable, and lets you customize your experience with celebrity testimonials and icons. These are some of the reasons I'm an avid user of his Waze and don't plan on switching to Google Maps completely anytime soon.

There are plenty of navigation apps, from Apple Maps to TomTom GO, but two of the most popular are Waze and Google Maps. Both are free apps, and both are owned by Google, but thankfully the tech giant keeps his Waze features as separate apps rather than incorporating them into Google Maps. This means that both of Google's navigation apps have very different approaches, so you can choose which one to use.

Personally, I've been using Waze for years. I still use Google Maps from time to time, but I always end up going back to Waze as my go-to driving navigation app. Here are the top 5 reasons why I use Waze over Google Maps.

Related We tested Google Maps against Waze to see which one is actually better. Google owns two of his navigation apps: Google Maps and Waze. I use Waze, but I downloaded Google Maps for comparison. 1 Better route planning Get from point A to point B faster

Since both apps are owned by Google, you might expect them to generate the same routes for a given trip. However, such cases are rare. That's because Waze is designed to get you to your destination in the shortest possible time, and it's willing to take you on a slightly different route if it means you can avoid traffic or accidents. Google Maps usually generates a more direct route, but it can end up being a little slower.

For example, I tried entering the same destination in both apps. Waze gave me a route that was 525 miles and took 5 hours and 31 minutes. Google Maps generated a shorter route of 324 miles, but it took 5 hours and 53 minutes. Unless the route is crazy, I always like to get to my destination as quickly as possible, and I found Waze to be better in this regard.

1:04

Related How to quickly find and check your elevation in Google Maps Easily check your elevation from anywhere. Just open Google Maps and check the elevation. We will show you how to do it step by step. 2 Improved Hazard Reports Get real-time hazard reports

Waze is built on the social network of Waze users, and their data is shared with everyone else. Waze uses information about how fast other users are traveling to estimate road congestion and uses this information to build the most efficient routes. However, users can also add their own data such as traffic accidents, speed traps, and other hazards.

These warnings are usually incredibly accurate. For example, I regularly receive warnings about vehicles stopped on the side of the road, and most of the time these are exactly where the warning says. If not, you can quickly tap the screen to indicate that you are no longer in danger. Waze also recently added new hazard reporting options like speed bumps and toll booths.

Google Maps has Hazard Reports, but this feature is still fairly new and relies on other users taking advantage of it. Many people may not know that hazard reporting is an option in Google Maps, but it's been an important part of Waze for years. This makes hazard reporting in Waze much more accurate.

Related 6 new Waze features to try, from roundabout navigation to parking information These new Waze features make getting from A to B even easier. 3 customization options Make things interesting with new voices and icons

Have you ever been so lost in your own thoughts while driving that you didn't hear what your navigation app was telling you and ended up sailing past a corner you were supposed to turn? Especially when you hear the same monotone voice talking to you every few minutes. It's simple. Waze changes things up a bit by giving you a huge selection of different voices to use, including some great celebrity voices.

Many of these testimonials are short-term options that are used as promotional tools or only appear during the holiday period. For example, you can now get instructions from the voice of Ray Stantz, Dan Aykroyd's character in Ghostbusters, which is promoting the latest installment in the series. There are plenty of other solid options, including a zombie, a noir detective, and an 80s aerobics instructor.

In addition to audio, you can also customize the icons that appear on the map to indicate your location to other Waze users, which can indicate your current mood.

Related Waze Tips and Tricks: Navigating Waze Waze is a free, community-based car navigation app available for Android and iPhone. Here's everything you need to know about it, as well as our top tips and tricks. 4 Faster route changes Quick route updates in case of problems

The first route Waze generates is the best route based on current traffic conditions. However, things can change during your journey. Some roads may become congested, slowing you down, and accidents or other hazards may occur that make your current route less than ideal.

When this happens, Waze suggests an alternate route and tells you how much time you could save by switching to this route. It is done quite aggressively. Waze will usually notify you if a faster route is found. This means the route may change several times during your trip.

Google Maps changes the route from time to time, but it doesn't seem to change that often. It's probably because the user doesn't submit as much information. If you want to quickly respond to route changes, Waze is the way to go.

Related 10 Hidden Google Maps Features, Tips, and Techniques to Try We've all used Google Maps to get from A to B, but did you know it has an AR view? We've put together a list of the secret features of Google Maps that you might not have. 5 In-App Fuel Prices Find the cheapest fuel faster

Both apps let you search for gas stations and EV charging stations on or near your route. However, Waze has one big advantage over Google Maps in this regard. Google Maps will show you the location of gas stations, but it won't give you any information about how much you'll have to pay.

With the Waze app, you can see not only the location of gas stations, but also their prices. This information can be sent by the gas station itself or by other Waze users. This allows you to quickly find the cheapest and most booked place without having to go far.

You'll see prices on the map, but below the map you'll see more information, such as the date the price was added to the app. That is, you can ignore prices that have not been updated for a while and consider only recently updated prices.

This is another social benefit of Waze, allowing users to share information like fuel prices that benefits everyone using the app.

Related How to Adjust Google Maps — and Why You Should Do It Google Maps can get lost sometimes, but adjusting it is quick and easy. There are also two methods. Here's how: FAQ Q: Is there any reason to choose Google Maps over Waze?

It's a little weird that Google has two completely different navigation apps and still runs them both separately, but it means you have more options. The above are some of the main reasons why I still choose Waze as my navigation app, but there are also some features that favor Google Maps.

For example, Google Maps lets you download maps for offline use, so you can navigate even when you don't have a network connection. Google Maps also provides walking and biking directions, as well as public transportation and flight information. However, when it comes to driving, I'm still using Waze for now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pocket-lint.com/why-i-use-waze-over-google-maps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos