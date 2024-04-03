CIOs look to advise and integrate technology into business units





CIOs are prioritizing strategic partnerships with line-of-business (LOB) leaders this year, according to Foundry's State of the CIO Survey 2024. This continues to be a developing trend. As the business technology market becomes increasingly saturated, CIOs are: We guide you through purchasing and implementation to ensure your business units have the tools they need without bloating your organization's technology stack.

Snapshot: With limited budgets, headcount, and cloud resources, CIOs are taking on a stronger role advising colleagues on line-of-business challenges and using the technology they have to accomplish more. I am.

As budget growth slows and calls for big-ticket tools like AI increase, technology leaders are more motivated than ever to manage limited funds, staff, and cloud infrastructure. According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, CIOs tend to prefer integrated, configurable software systems over discrete point solutions.

In this context, executives are increasingly looking for enterprise-grade multi-tools that can help them overcome business challenges across many departments. The ideal system should connect to enterprise data sources, such as CRMs and ERPs, and make that data available to end users through accessible analytical tools and automated dashboards.

One type of enterprise software that fits this description is geographic information systems (GIS) technology, which is already part of many CIOs' technology stacks. The ability to integrate IT and LOB priorities makes enterprise GIS a starting point for strategic partnerships and innovation.

Enterprise GIS for modern CIOs

Related article:

// An innovative way for CIOs to map their IT technology stack

// Create the company's organizational basemap

With the proliferation of sensors, mobile devices, and satellite imagery, location information is quietly becoming more important to many industries and LOBs. Construction project managers digitized field reports. Geographically targeted advertising for marketing executives. Supply chain managers quickly reroute shipments when disruptions occur.

These capabilities often start with information about asset and customer locations. However, such data tends to be siled within his EAM, CRM, or ERP systems and cannot be easily connected and analyzed.

Top CIOs have overseen implementations that connect GIS to these enterprise systems to leverage multiple data sources and provide insightful analysis and visualization across the enterprise.

The CIO of a natural gas company led a GIS-based overhaul to enable IT professionals to become strategic partners for executives and LOBs. GIS provides management with real-time visibility after a tornado strikes, gives work staff a mobile app to access repair details from anywhere, and improves the speed and accuracy of market assessments with smart maps I was allowed to. Decision makers across the enterprise, from maintenance to marketing to sales, relied on one system for the data and insights they needed.

Enabling CIOs and IT to strategic success

Enterprise GIS allows CIOs to provide technology that aligns with business unit workflows, while providing a centralized system to manage location information and a way to meet business needs without purchasing new point solutions.

Looking to the future, CIOs plan to not only take on an increased strategic role across the enterprise, but also become more involved in business process redesign, according to Foundry's research. With its diverse applications and high configurability, GIS can be a powerful tool in realizing these goals and supporting the evolving needs of business units.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esri.com/about/newsroom/publications/wherenext/cios-advise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos