Auto-populate the table with statistics (monthly totals…)





Hello good people – I need some advice.

I'm creating a free app. First of all, it will be for myself, but if possible, I would also like to help other farmers here in the Philippines. I've been using Appsheet for a few months now, and I'm at the stage where I've successfully created several working apps. Your app is slow or doesn't follow best practices, so you're redoing it with new things you learned.

I'm a farmer and I have a rainwater harvesting system in place so I don't have to worry about all the local power and water issues and power outages. I've always tracked rainfall and tank levels, but with the El Nino weather being so dry, I have to base my water usage decisions on previous year's usage, etc.

Graphs like this one are useful (from a previous version of the app you are trying to improve): Quickchart graphs of monthly precipitation and average, minimum, and maximum precipitation.

My main table “DIARY” contains records for one of two events. “RAIN” (records the rainfall in “mm” and also records the final level of the tank) and “PUMP” (records the pump start and stop times, the start and end level of the tank, etc.). All use the same DATE TIMESTAMP. All in Google Sheets.

Initially, I used Google Sheets to create a table/sheet called “STATISTICS'' and input formulas into it to work. Then I discovered Google Query, but found the syntax didn't make sense to me and it wasn't compatible with Appsheet.

Next, I wanted Appsheet to do all the work, so I used ref_rows(). I am creating two or three statistics tables. The first is “STATISTICS MONTHLY TOTALS'', which shares a common column with DIARY, “YYYYMM'' (the date is displayed as 202404). In DIARY, the YYYYMM column is of type ref. To get the monthly rainfall amount, do the following:

sum([Related Diarys By yyyymm][RAIN Gauge mm])

Initially, I used this table to also calculate the average monthly rainfall, minimum and maximum monthly rainfall.

Average(Select(Statistics)[Monthly Rain VC],and([Monthly Rain VC]>0,[Month Number]=[_THISROW].[Month Number])))

(I'm wondering if a new table of STATISTICS MONTHLY AVERAGES using a common column of “MONTH NUMBER” with a ref_row to the first STATISTICS MONTHLY TOTALS would be better?)

Next, in STATISTICS YEARLY, we planned to have a common column of YYYY to capture the annual rainfall amount.

This all worked fine when I was using a Google Sheet that already had a STATISTICS formula in it. We asked all VCs to duplicate the formula in Google Sheets and provide the correct values. However, since you'll be sharing your app, you'll want the STATISTICS sheet to be automatically populated. I don't know if the user is trying to add data from 10 years ago (thus starting the statistics from that date) or if he is trying to add rainfall data that is not in chronological order. I used ref_rows to get the first date from DIARY and _ROWNUMBER to increment it, but I don't know how to get the APPSHEET and populate the table. Is this an action? I cleared all data from the STATISTICS sheet in Google Sheets, so I no longer see any results when I test the formula.

You need some guidance (but no hand-holding, lol). Please be gentle, I'm not a database expert so much of this is a struggle for me.

Am I really approaching this in a complicated way? Is there an easier way?

The internet here is bad so I'm looking for efficiency and something to calculate with an app. I want to quickly calculate rainfall graphs and predicted pumping times.

cheers

Leon

