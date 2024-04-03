Your Google Pixel will receive the April 2024 update. New features include:





What you need to know Google rolled out the April 2024 security update starting April 2, following the release of the April 2024 update for the Pixel Watch. This update includes 28 general security patches for Android and 25 general security patches specifically for Pixel devices. Google believes that two vulnerabilities are being exploited. The April 2024 update also includes bug fixes related to the Pixel Camera app and biometrics.

Google announced that the April 2024 security update will be rolled out in a Pixel community post on April 2, so you could be seeing the security update on your Pixel devices right now. Other Android phone makers, including Samsung, also released their monthly security patches last week. His April 2024 update for Pixel smartphones comes shortly after the Pixel Watch update was released early Tuesday.

This security update is available for the following Pixel device models with build number AP1A.240405.002 (and the .A1 version of the Pixel Fold build):

The April 2024 update is available today for Pixel 5a 5G and newer, but it may take a few weeks to appear depending on your device, carrier, and region.

Google says the April 2024 update includes eight common Android 14 security patches. Eight of them are from his April 1st information, and another 20 are from his April 5th information. Google doesn't provide much information about these vulnerabilities, but it does give each one a severity level. The security flaws included in the April 1st and April 5th security bulletins range in severity from high to critical.

Apart from the security flaws in Android 14, there are 25 patches specifically for Pixel devices. These range from moderate to severe, and Google says two of them “may be subject to limited and targeted exploitation.” The two flaws have been assigned CVE codes CVE-2024-29745 and CVE-2024-29748. The first affects the Pixel bootloader and the second affects the Pixel firmware. This is all we know about these flaws at this time, but we recommend updating and patching your phone as soon as possible.

Finally, the April 2024 update includes several bug fixes for Pixel devices.

This update fixes an exposure bug affecting the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that we reported last month. This update fixes an issue where a black halo artifact appears in the viewfinder on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro when switching from photo mode to video mode. At standard 1x zoom. Improved camera stability when changing zoom levels on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold. Fixed a bug that caused a black screen to appear when unlocking the Pixel 5a (5G) in certain situations.

To check if your Pixel phone has the April 2024 update:[設定]>[システム]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]Go to.

Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted partner in the Android world

Fold towards the future

Google Pixel Fold is one of the coolest Android smartphones on the market. It has all the best features of a regular Pixel smartphone, with the versatility of a foldable display for a more tablet-like experience and more space for apps, games, photos, videos, and more. Masu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/apps-software/google-pixel-april-2024-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos