



6.0/10 score

Google ImageFX Pros Free and suitable for experimentation Can create attractive images Cons Overly cautious filters block harmless images Results often don't look realistic Limited to square aspect ratio

Google is one of the leading companies in artificial intelligence. The company first put AI to good use in tools like spam filtering, then pioneered transformer technology to power the new generative AI movement, and now has multimodal technology that blends text, audio, photos, and video. We are leading the promotion of “.

But the company lags a bit behind its rivals when it comes to converting text prompts into images – at least as far as I tested Google ImageFX, a free tool that uses the Imagen 2 model. I reviewed ImageFX side-by-side with rivals OpenAI's Dall-E 3 and Adobe Firefly, but ImageFX has a number of features, such as photorealism and more conceptual prompts like a light bulb made of spaghetti. It worked well in that area. But it also has many problems, including distorted anatomy, results that don't produce what you want, and, most annoyingly, innocuous prompts that get rejected due to Google's overcautiousness. Ta.

You may not know how to make a light bulb out of spaghetti, but Google's ImageFX AI has some good ideas for it.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

That said, ImageFX is free and shows a lot of the potential of text-to-image generative AI. By comparison, Open AI's Dall-E 3 costs $20 per month as part of a ChatGPT Plus subscription. Adobe Firefly can also provide 25 images per month with a free account, but you have to subscribe to Creative Cloud and pay a monthly fee. More images starting at $5.

Even though unlimited images don't cost anything, ImageFX beat out the other two several times in my testing. Therefore, it should not be completely ignored, especially if you are using another service and are not getting the results you expected. ImageFX may not be the best tool for people in the imaging business, but it's a great place to start your generative AI journey for imaging.

In an effort to avoid some of the concerns about AI-generated fake images, Google is using a technology called SynthID to embed metadata directly into image pixels that indicate their AI origins. This is more difficult to remove than textual metadata.

ImageFX is part of Google's AI Test Kitchen. Google collects and stores the data we collect from our users, and our human reviewers can read and process your interactions with ImageFX and other test kitchen tools. Google stores your interactions for up to 18 months. For more information, please see Google's Test Kitchen FAQ and primary privacy policy.

Here we take a closer look at what we found with Google ImageFX.

How CNET tests an AI image generator

CNET takes a hands-on approach to reviewing AI image generators. Our goal is to determine how well it compares to its competitors and for which purposes it is best suited. To do this, provide the AI ​​with prompts based on real-world use cases, such as rendering in a certain style, combining elements into a single image, or handling longer descriptions. We score image generators on a 10-point scale, considering factors such as how well the images match the prompt, the creativity of the results, and the speed of response. Learn more about how to test AI.

How good are the images and how well do they match the prompt?

Perhaps the most important feature of a text-to-image service is its ability to understand what you actually want to see and build an image with the right elements. It's interesting to see the generative AI convert text prompts into images, but you should expect a lot of problems at this stage.

ImageFX rendered the doctor passably, but the stethoscope and other medical equipment are full of errors.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

ImageFX prompts users along a path of creative exploration by processing text prompts and converting various words and phrases into “expressive chips” (adjustable drop-down menus). While this is useful for beginners trying out the technology, the quality of the visual results was inconsistent.

I often had trouble generating realistic humans. My fingers, feet, limbs, and face were sometimes strange. When I called for a doctor, I was met with some pretty gloomy medical professionals. It's the exact opposite of Adobe Firefly's cheerful leanings.

Inanimate objects also had problems. The logo was nicely styled as a 2D illustration, but it wasn't graphically convincing. I tried a dozen times to show the doctor the stethoscope, but it was never presented convincingly. It looked like a medical device from another world. I requested a monster truck to jump over a school bus, and a monster school bus jumped over the truck.

Like all other AIs, ImageFX couldn't count billiard balls. For the prompt “There are six billiard balls on the green felt of the pool table. The light above illuminates the scene,” ImageFX gave him no six. Sometimes miniature balls were added, sometimes the lights mentioned above were not included, sometimes the balls were duplicated. Modifying the query to display a single billiard ball produced a table with many balls.

However, I have had good results in some cases, which is why I say that ImageFX should not be overlooked. It had the best results of all the services we tested at rendering the facial emotions needed for this prompt. “A product photo containing a large collection of cleaning products in a shallow box. How many cleaning products are in front of someone who is irritated by them?” That's the job they have to do. ”

The prompt was a monster truck jumping over a bus, and ImageFX created a monster bus jumping over a truck.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

ImageFX has delighted me many times with their bulbs made of spaghetti. Generative AI is a lot of fun to create quirky images like this. The nail clipper rendering was also better than its rivals. I don't think this is a common prompt, but it was a reasonable test for a wide range of training data and presentation abilities.

Obnoxious prompt rejected

Many prompts were rejected because they violated Google policies. I understand the risks of AI. I'm glad that Google is working to reduce AI risks, especially with free tools. But that restriction goes too far.

Among the various prompts rejected by ImageFX but accepted by other AI tools: “A crocodile jumps out of the water as lightning flashes around it. Its jaws are open, showing jagged teeth.” had. “A logo for an independent coffee shop. This logo exudes a vibrant energy. The light colors contrast with the traditional dark brown coffee color.”

What's more, Google won't tell you what triggered the rejection, so trying to get what you want requires a lot of tedious trial and error.

One of the rejected prompts, “Zombies dressed in heavy metal clothing ride mountain bikes through post-apocalyptic cityscapes,” is most likely because Google doesn't like the gory and violent connotations of zombies. I thought this was the most likely cause. In fact, changing the topic to rock stars gave me some pretty good results (unless I looked into how mountain bikes work).

Google's ImageFX created this slightly bizarre image of a man playing pickleball. The prompt asked for a likeness, although the male features are exaggerated.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

However, for the other prompts, I couldn't figure out what caused the block. Adjusting the prompt sometimes worked, but when I tried to generate it again it was rejected. It's a frustrating experience that drives people away.

Rejecting anodyne prompts was also an issue for Google's Gemini chatbot, which, like ImageFX, uses the Imagen 2 text-to-image AI model. Google has discontinued Gemini's human rendering feature due to related issues, including an inability to generate images of black people on request. Google did not shut down ImageFX, which had a separate text processing system. (For example, Gemini can handle very long prompts that ImageFX cannot.)

How attractive is the image?

In general, ImageFX produces attractive and eye-catching images. The problem lies not in the flashiness of the presentation, but in the basic image elements.

ImageFX often suggests styles that it thinks are appropriate, and my tests usually yielded good results. The logo was punchy. When I asked for a collection of antique scientific equipment, the museum presented one with a quiet, dusty feel. Images in the style of 18th-century etchings or hand-drawn illustrations were created with scenes from the Royal Navy from the Napoleonic era as a prompt.

Google's ImageFX is the only text-to-image conversion system I've tried that understands what a sextant should look like. However, this is not the retention method.

Stephen Shankland/CNET Can you tweak your results?

As with all text-to-image AI services, you may need to adjust the prompts, regenerate images with the same prompts, or learn prompting techniques to get what you want. ImageFX suggests style options to help you get started, including 35mm film, photorealistic, watercolor, bokeh, and paint.

However, I found that fine-tuning was ImageFX's weakness. If the results were not satisfactory, adjusting the prompts often did not solve anything.

There were also restrictions on aspect ratio. Many of us want portrait or landscape orientation, but ImageFX only provides square images.

How fast will my images arrive?

As generative AI pushes computing technology to its limits, running image generation services must balance cost and speed.

ImageFX was asked to create a logo for a stand-alone coffee shop in red, yellow, and green colors with a brown background, and the results were decent.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

ImageFX is fairly fast in most cases, providing results in 10-20 seconds. Sometimes I was in a hurry and switched.

In some cases, I had to click Generate twice because the first click seemed to only succeed in reconfiguring the prompt. In some cases, ImageFX will inexplicably fail after 20 seconds or so and prompt you to try again. After waiting for a while, ImageFX would suddenly stop and erase the prompt, as if I had clicked a “start over” button.

conclusion

While ImageFX delivers on some of the promise of text-to-image AI, unrealistic results or results that don't match the prompt were a little more common than its competitors. If you haven't tried it yet, we recommend you give it a try. ImageFX is a great place to get a feel for generated AI images at a reasonable price.

However, Google is making big efforts in AI, so we can expect improvements.

Editor's note: CNET uses an AI engine to create some articles. These AI product reviews, like all of CNET's hands-on reviews, are written by a human team of in-house experts. For more information, see CNET's AI Policy and How We Test AI.

ImageFX did a good job of capturing the anatomy of this red-tailed hawk, but there is a distracting halo around the wings.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/google-imagefx-review-a-fun-free-starting-point-to-try-ai-image-generators/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos