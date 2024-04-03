5 reasons why Google's ecosystem is great for Android





Over the past few years, there has been a growing feeling in the Android community that Google's development teams are starting to favor other platforms, such as iOS, over their own operating system. But when you peel back the layers and consider the unique benefits the Android OS offers, it becomes clear that users enjoy access to unparalleled depth of integration, customization, and cutting-edge features. From seamless interaction with Google Assistant to innovative features and early releases of dedicated apps, Android remains the best way to experience Google's vast array of services.

Google Drive is extremely popular on iOS (currently ranked #7 in the App Store's productivity section), and it's not hard to guess why. The app looks great, runs super fast, and Google offers his 15 GB of free storage. That's three times the amount Apple offers in its free iCloud tier. The same goes for Google Photos. It's equally popular on iOS for pretty similar reasons. But while these apps are beloved in Apple's walled garden, the iPhone user does not understand what he is missing in terms of integration into Android.

Android users enjoy a deeply integrated Google Drive experience that includes automatic backups of device and app data. This keeps important things like settings, contacts, and even messages safe on Google's fast, reliable cloud service and easily accessible from any device and almost any app. That convenience is carried over by Google Photos as well. Automatic uploading of Google Photos to cloud storage runs seamlessly on Android and provides access to features such as instant backup and AI-driven organization and search features.

2 The Google Assistant experience is the best on Android Seamless calls and contextual responses

Google Assistant is perhaps the best example of a Google app and service that would benefit from tighter integration with Android. While iOS users and those on other platforms can only use it as a standalone app or feature, Android users can summon their handy companion from basically anywhere on their device. It's the difference between being able to say “OK Google” from anywhere in your home and having to run around to find a supporting device on your end table. This degree of control allows users to send texts, find context-sensitive help based on what's on screen, interact with third-party apps, and more.

On Android, the Google Assistant experience is also more tailored to you. For example, it learns from your habits, preferences, and previous interactions, and uses that data to provide customized responses and suggestions. It can also combine data from other Google apps and services, like Maps and Calendar, to provide helpful information like appointment departure times based on traffic conditions. These things are possible because Google Assistant is deeply integrated into Android.

3 Improved Android app integration for Google Maps The world's best mapping app is now even better on Android

Google Maps is another app that works best on Android for several reasons. When you tap an address link on your phone or tablet, the app automatically launches and gives you access to contextual information like nearby eateries, gas stations, and, of course, directions. Sure, you can make Google Maps the “default” on iOS, but it doesn't feel as unified or native as it does on Android. “But Apple users can do the same thing using Apple Maps.” This is true, but again, we compared his experience within the Google app on the two platforms. That's what I'm doing. Not two platforms.

This deeper integration continues throughout the rest of the Android OS. Many third-party apps leverage the Google Maps API, allowing you to seamlessly switch between in-app maps and a real maps app. Android users also have extensive voice command options through Google Assistant, allowing them to find and reach things around them without touching or looking at their phone or home screen widgets. can. There are several ways to interact with Google Maps from your Android home screen. For example, the Nearby Traffic widget displays local traffic on a live map (which consumes battery power).

4 The Chrome experience on Android is actually built on Chromium Chrome apps on iOS aren't even “real” Chrome

Chrome on iOS is not the same as the mobile Chrome browser available on Android. Sure, it looks pretty and the location of the address bar could be convenient, but it works (for now) with Apple's WebKit. That means it's not technically Chrome, as it doesn't use Google's Blink engine. With Android, you not only get the full benefit of Google's web features, but also (again) deeper integration with the operating system and other apps. When you tap a web link, Chrome immediately appears to give you access to your profile, passwords, and more.

Related articles We tested Apple's EU-only iOS 17.4, but it's not even close to Android (yet) The EU forced Apple to open up its platform, but there's not much to see at the moment

Again, some of this can be achieved on iOS, but now that Apple lets you choose your own default browser, Siri suggestions and other system features still tend to default to Safari. there is. Additionally, Chrome on Android lets you sync tabs across devices, save passwords to your Google Account, and seamlessly interact with Google Assistant for voice searches and commands. Additionally, Apple's limitations on how deeply third-party apps and services can be integrated into the mobile OS prevent the iPhone from taking full advantage of these features.

5 Android gets early and exclusive access to many new features If you're not the first, you'll be the last

Google Assistant is the most obvious example. Google launched its virtual assistant in 2016, but for a short time it was exclusive to Pixel devices. It was then rolled out to other his Android devices in early 2017 and eventually released on iOS as a standalone app later that year. This is the first time Android users have experienced what AI can actually do, including translating languages ​​on the fly, providing a customized daily summary, and providing context-based actions and suggestions. means. Not only that, but our early adopters provided valuable real-world feedback that helped make Assistant what it is today.

In fact, there's a long list of notable features that Android users were the first to pick up on, including Live View, an AR feature that provides easy-to-understand walking directions, and Google Lens, which turns your phone's camera into a search bar. I could go on, but for now, the picture we've been painting seems to be very clear. Android is not only the perfect platform to experience Google's ecosystem thanks to its deep integrations and consistent experience, but it's also essentially the breeding ground for the future of mobile technology. If that doesn't settle this little debate, I'm not sure it will settle anything.

What does this mean for users

If you're an avid Android user, you probably already know most of this stuff. Rest assured, there's plenty of evidence that you're using the best platform for Google apps and services. For those using iOS, any of the above could be your first time accessing Google's cutting-edge software and features, or experiencing a highly integrated virtual assistant outside of Apple's walled garden. If it sounds appealing, it might be time to start considering a switch. . In fact, my colleague Rajesh Pandey recently wrote a great article outlining why iOS users should switch to his Android. Naturally, we share (some of) the same opinions.

