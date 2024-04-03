



intelliflo named the world's most innovative wealth tech company

intelliflo is included in Fintech Global's WealthTech100 list, an annual ranking of the world's most innovative WealthTech companies. intelliflo is known for its robust API-based financial advisory platform that allows advisors to personalize and digitize financial advice at scale.

intelliflo helps financial advisors simplify their complex digital environment, enabling them to grow and compete. The company's technology supports more than 30,000 advisors representing more than 3 million end investors around the world, and across its platforms more than $1 trillion in services are provided. Masu. The intelliflo platform encompasses a wide range of functionality, from financial planning to business management, digital account opening, reporting, indexing, trading, and portfolio rebalancing.

Nick Eatock, CEO of intelliflo, said: As the financial advice market continues to become more crowded and complex, the role of technology becomes even more important. intelliflos open architecture drives new levels of flexibility, efficiency, and personalization across financial advice, enabling organizations of all sizes to use digital tools to better serve modern investors. He is proud to be recognized in the WealthTech100 because we help advisors around the world serve more investors and ultimately expand access to financial advice. Masu.

“The financial advisory sector is facing significant change as customer preferences evolve and advisors need to rethink their approach,” said Richard Thatcher, director at FinTech Global. “intelliflo and other leaders featured in the 2024 WealthTech100 ranking understand these challenges and are delivering advanced technology that effectively adapts to the evolving landscape and supports financial advisors’ success. I am.”

The WealthTech100 list highlights industry leaders whose technological innovations are likely to have a lasting impact. More information about the award and the complete list of WealthTech 100 companies can be found here.

About IntelliFlo

intelliflo expands access to financial advice through cutting-edge technology that enhances the financial advice experience. We combine open software architecture and unparalleled industry experience to simplify complex digital environments and help advisors compete and grow. Our solutions support over 30,000 financial advisors worldwide representing over 3 million end investors, with over $1 trillion in services provided across our platforms. Masu.

