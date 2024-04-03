AI-generated songs are longer, but not necessarily better





Stable Audio 2.0, Stability AI's audio generation model, now allows users to upload their own audio samples and use prompts to transform them to create AI-generated songs. However, the song still won't win a Grammy.

The first version of Stable Audio was released in September 2023, but only offered up to 90 seconds to some paying users. This meant that I could only create short sound clips for experimentation. Stable Audio 2.0 provides a complete three-minute sound clip, the length of most radio-friendly songs. All audio uploaded must be copyright free.

Unlike Voice Engine, OpenAI's audio generation model, which is only available to a limited number of users, Stability AI makes Stable Audio available to the public for free, through its website, and soon through its API.

Stability AI says one of the big differences between Stable Audio 2.0 and its previous versions is the ability to create songs that sound like songs, complete with an intro, progression, and outro.

The company let me play around with Stable Audio a little to see how it worked, but I have a long way to go before I can channel my inner Beyonc. Let me just say that. An off-the-cuff folk-pop song with an American feel (I mean Americana, by the way), Stable Audio has produced a song that, in part, sounds like it could be on my Mountain Vibes Listening Wednesday Morning Spotify playlist . But it also added what I think is a vocal? Another Verge reporter claims it sounds like a whale call. I'm more worried about accidentally inviting a presence into my house.

New features in Stable Audio 2.0 allow users to customize their projects by adjusting the strength of the prompts (i.e., how well they should be followed) and how much they change the uploaded audio, so theoretically You can tweak the audio to better suit your listening style. . Users can also add sound effects such as crowd roars and keyboard taps.

Weird Gregorian whale noises aside, it's no surprise that AI-generated songs still feel soulless and weird. My colleague Wes Davis ruminated on this after hearing a song created by Suno. Other companies like Meta and Google are also working on AI audio generation, but have not released their models to the public as they gather feedback from developers to address the issue of soulless sound. yeah.

Stability AI said in a press release that Stable Audio is trained on data from AudioSparx, which has a library of over 800,000 audio files. Stability AI claims that artists under AudioSparx were allowed to opt out of material to train models. One of the reasons Stability AI's former VP of audio, Ed Newton-Rex, left the company shortly after launching his Stable Audio was his training on copyrighted audio. In this version, Stability AI says it has partnered with Audible Magic and used its content recognition technology to track and block copyrighted material from entering the platform.

Stable Audio 2.0 is better than previous versions at making songs sound like songs, but it's not quite there yet. If the model insists on adding some vocals, perhaps the next version will include more discernible language.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/4/3/24119438/stability-ai-audio-generation-whale-sounds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos