R2 adds event notifications, support for migration from Google Cloud Storage, and an infrequently accessed storage tier





We are excited to announce three new features for Cloudflare R2, our zero egress object storage platform.

Event notification open beta

The lifecycle of data is often such as when event data needs to be transformed and loaded into a data warehouse immediately after being uploaded to an R2 bucket, or when post-processing steps need to be performed on media files. Yes, we were releasing event notifications for R2. Open Beta allows you to build applications and workflows based on changing data.

Event notifications work by sending messages to a queue whenever data changes. These messages are received by the consumer worker, where you can define any subsequent actions that need to be taken.

To start enabling event notifications on your R2 bucket, run the following Wrangler command (replacing bucket_name and queue_name with your bucket and queue names, respectively):

Creating a Wrangler R2 Bucket Notification –event-type object creation –queue

Please refer to our documentation to learn more about how to set up event notifications on your R2 buckets today and any limitations during the beta period.

Google Cloud Storage Super Slurper

Super Slurper can now migrate data from Google Cloud Storage (GCS) to Cloudflare R2. Last year, we launched Super Slurper with the goal of making comprehensive one-time data migrations fast, reliable, and easy. There's no need to start migration VMs or implement complex retry logic. Since then, thousands of developers have used Super Slurper to migrate petabytes of data from their AWS S3 to R2. Google Cloud Storage customers can now migrate their data to Cloudflare R2 and benefit from Cloudflare's zero egress fees, regardless of whether they permanently move their data to another provider. .

To start migrating data from GCS:

From your Cloudflare dashboard, select R2 > Data Migration. Select File Migration. Select “Google Cloud Storage” as the source bucket provider. Enter your bucket name and associated credentials, then select Next. Enter the R2 bucket name and associated credentials and select Next. Once you have verified your migration details,[ファイルの移行]Choose.

You can check the status of your migration job at any time on your dashboard. For more information on how to use Super Slurper, please see the documentation here.

Infrequently accessed private beta

We're excited to introduce the private beta of our new Infrequent Access storage class. For use cases that involve data that is accessed infrequently (long-tail user-generated content, logs, etc.), infrequent access can help reduce storage costs while maintaining performance and durability.

Here's an example of how to use workers to upload objects to an R2 bucket with the new Infrequent Access storage class.

#wrangler.toml

[[r2_buckets]]binding = 'MY_BUCKET' bucket name = ” #index.ts export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env): Promise { if (request.method === “PUT”) { await env.MY_BUCKET.put(“myobject”, request.body, storageClass: “InfrequentAccess”); return new Response(“Object inserted successfully!” ); return new Response(“Not a PUT!”); } }

In addition to uploading objects directly to Infrequent Access, you can define lifecycle policies for objects to move data to Infrequent Access after a certain period of time and when the data no longer needs to be accessed as frequently. I can. In the future, we plan to automatically optimize the storage class of your data, eliminating the need to manually create rules and better adapting to changing data access patterns.

For data stored in the infrequent access storage class, the pricing components used in R2 are: storage, class A operations (write, list), class B operations (read), and data retrieval (processing). It will be similar to the one. When retrieving data in the Infrequent Access storage class, data retrieval is charged per GB. This allows us to provide storage at a low price. This reflects the additional computational resources required to fetch data from the underlying storage, which is optimized for infrequent access. And even when you actually need to use the data, there are no egress charges.

Component Prices Storage $0.01 / GB-month Class A operation $9.00 / 1 million requests Class B operation $0.90 / 1 million requests Data acquisition (processing) $0.01 / GB egress (or data transfer) $0 – Free Infrequent access?

For access, join the private beta waitlist.

Do you have feedback?

Please feel free to contact us. To share your feedback about R2 and data migration services, join the Cloudflare Developer Discord. To learn more about R2, start by visiting the R2 developer documentation or check out our pricing calculator to see how much you can save.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.cloudflare.com/r2-events-gcs-migration-infrequent-access The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos