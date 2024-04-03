NPOWER, the National Technology Training Nonprofit, Announces New Innovations to Increase Opportunities for Women in Technology





New offerings include full-stack technology training tailored for women in under-resourced communities to engage in tech jobs and AI skill development

What you need to know:

NPower has launched Path2TECH. It is the first data-driven technology designed to help the 2.7 million women in under-resourced communities across the United States transition their existing skills from current technology-enabled jobs to purely technical positions. This is a technology training course. Path2TECH will also integrate her AI skills into her new NPower curriculum through virtual asynchronous learning. Social support services, such as trauma-informed supports that address students' academic, social, and emotional needs, have also been expanded.

NEW YORK , April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, NPower commits to innovation as a strategy to increase diversity in the technology industry and tech-related sectors, launching the first data-driven product designed to help women gain relevant skills. Expanding with Path2TECH, a type technology training course. Enter a career in software development from another industry. This is in addition to her NPower's many course offerings designed to serve youth, military personnel, and women in under-resourced communities.

American women now hold nearly two-thirds of the people in the nation's 40 lowest-paying jobs, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel clerks, housekeepers, and retail staff, according to a new study. It has become clear that it is occupied by According to NPower's Command Shift Coalition's seminal Equality Equation research report, women working in these positions and using basic technical skills, such as digital cashier clerks, can receive additional technical skills training. , with the potential to transition into a full technical role. In fact, according to the data, there are 500 such possible transitions for her.

NPower launches full-stack technical training for women from under-resourced communities entering tech jobs

post this

Classes began in March in Atlanta, Dallas, New York City, and Washington, DC. In the Path2TECH 20-week Full Stack Software Developer Course, students will master her four key areas:

Front-end web and application fundamentals and software development concepts: Students will be introduced to web and app development and comfortably practice and test using software development tools such as GitHub, Copilot Chat, GPT, HTML, CSS, JavaScript ES6, and React. can. . Backend Web and Application Fundamentals, Testing, and Quality Assurance: Students practice what they learn, work with practical program logic, and work on real-world business solutions using the latest software. This focus also develops a project portfolio to promote freelance employment, entrepreneurship, or full-time employment opportunities. Fundamentals of Software Development with Java: Students will learn about logic and structure, control flow mechanisms, and more, and leave the course with expanded knowledge about software development. Introducing Generative AI: ChatGPT and CoPilot AI integration will be used in both front-end and back-end curriculum.

The core competencies taught in the program will enable Path2TECH trainees to pursue junior/entry level opportunities as full stack developers or full stack software developers. This course also provides students with instruction and development of professional, social, and emotional intelligence skills with the goal of promoting success in the program and future career. NPower expects participants to be prepared for junior and entry-level opportunities in full stack developer roles.

Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO of NPower, said: “Trends in the technology industry, particularly advances in AI, require technology training organizations to enhance and evolve their services to continue to meet the needs of the labor market. ” he said. “While AI may replace many administrative and administrative roles and restructure entry-level positions in certain industries, it will never replace human talent and ingenuity. It helps individuals with the right technology skills realize their greatest potential.”

The Path2TECH program is open to women and individuals who identify as women and are 21 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and are legally permitted to work in the United States. Applicants must also have 1-3 years of professional experience.

Additionally, this year NPower announced efforts to expand its services across programming, including integrating AI skills into courses and piloting virtual asynchronous learning. All of this is to expand our support services and better serve our students in 2024. Details are below.

Integrating AI: Artificial intelligence is already transforming technology and carving out new positions within industries. NPower is committed to integrating generative AI lessons and competencies into existing and new course curricula, allowing these emerging technology fields to be diverse and inclusive. Learn anytime, anywhere: NPower is piloting fully virtual, asynchronous learning so students can complete their NPower courses from anywhere and within their own schedule. Expanding Support: NPower students come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. To deepen student understanding and promote success, NPower works with local partners to provide surround sound social support to students, specifically addressing barriers such as food and housing insecurity, transportation and child care. I will continue to do so.

“The future of technology is now, and AI is definitely a big part of the new landscape. The skills needed to join the dynamic technology sector are constantly changing, and our new curriculum captures this. “We look forward to implementing Path2Tech and other technologies to provide students with carefully selected social support services and balanced resources this spring.” said Robert Vaughn, Director of Innovation and President of the National Association of Instructors.

Corporate partners participating in NPower's efforts to diversify the technology industry include Comcast NBCUniversal, NETSCOUT, Tata Consultancy Services, and more. Interested businesses and investors who would like to support NPower or learn more about how to participate in the first-ever Path2TECH course should first visit https://www.npower.org/get-involved/partner please.

About NPower NPower is a national nonprofit organization that provides free technical training, support services, and employment assistance to youth, military personnel, and women in under-resourced communities. Since its founding in 2000, she has provided technology fundamentals and advanced career training opportunities to more than 10,000 students in 13 cities. NPower's unique approach combines rigorous training with trauma-informed support services to meet students' academic, social, and emotional needs. Their strength is that they see students from non-traditional backgrounds make important transitions in their lives. Led by a diverse team, the organization empowers students to drive change in their lives and communities. As NPower expands into 12 new markets by 2030, we are ensuring we are creating a technology workforce that reflects the world around us. For more information about NPower, please visit http://www.npower.org.

About Command Shift Command Shift is a national consortium of public and private partners that advocates for strategies that invest in and advance young women in technology careers, especially those from underrepresented communities and non-traditional communities. The focus is on women on a career path. The coalition is comprised of business leaders, corporations, nonprofits, and community organizations seeking to address the glaring inequities for women in the technology industry. To learn more and join Command Shift, visit https://www.npower.org/commandshift/.

Media Contact: Hilary Obare[email protected]

SOURCE NPower

