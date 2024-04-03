World Agri-Tech 2024: Developing agricultural resilience with AI





The rapid growth of AI has contributed to the advancement of solutions that meet the needs of a growing global population. Innovators are building intelligent solutions that analyze market demand, predict prices, optimize agricultural practices, monitor weather, and more. With these advances, the agricultural technology market is predicted to reach US$13.8 billion by 20311.

This progress was unveiled at World Agri-Tech 2024 in San Francisco, California. Microsoft joined his more than 2,500 global leaders and organizations who came together to share knowledge about building his chain of sustainable agri-food supplies. Excited to have so many partners on the floor to share his AI capabilities, including Accenture, Sonata Software, Kin + Carta, Magoya Software, Tavant, Publicis Sapient, Click2Cloud, Aditi Consulting, AGRIVI, SWARM Engineering, and more doing.

Reflecting our continued momentum with our partners and customers, we are excited to collaborate with Bayer, ITC and Headstorm on a combination of new solutions and announcements that uniquely help address the needs of farmers and agronomists. I'm excited about it.

Microsoft Azure Data Manager for Agriculture

Innovate with agricultural data to create a more sustainable future

Enhance your farming with new co-pilot templates and generative AI

CoPilot and generative AI solutions have great potential to help address the growing demand for increased efficiency and productivity in agriculture. CoPilot is a large-scale language model (LLM)-based generative AI interaction designed to help people be smarter, more productive, more creative, and more connected to the people and things around them. It has been.

Recognizing this potential, we launched a new Microsoft Copilot template in San Francisco that enables organizations to build agricultural copilots using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. CoPilot templates are an evolution of the previously announced Agriculture LLM API, allowing for more data source inputs and extending functionality for a broader range of use cases.

Leveraging planning and observational data from Azure Data Manager for Agriculture and traditional data sources, co-pilots can assess disease risk, yield forecasting, labor needs, crop protection, weather impacts on crops, harvest timing, and more. provides farmers and others with insights on the topic of. By enabling seamless data retrieval, agricultural context and insights can be easily queried in the context of a conversation.

Organizations can extend the co-pilot use case to many roles and scenarios along the agricultural value chain, from insurance agents to agronomists and more. Users can find answers to help optimize crop management, minimize environmental impact, maximize agricultural productivity, and more.

ITC helps farmers with fast, hyperlocalized answers

ITC, a multi-industry company, enables generative AI for farmers with Krishi Mitra, an AI copilot showcased at World Agri-Tech 2024. The application is built using Microsoft Copilot template and aims to serve India's 300,000 farmers in a pilot phase. , is expected to have a user base of 10 million people. With this app, ITC aims to provide farmers with timely and relevant information that can improve their productivity and profitability and help build resilience to climate change.

In addition to traditional agricultural challenges such as soil fertility and climate, many farmers face limited access to agricultural technology and related information that can support their work. Krishi Mitra enables farmers to gain customized insights to help them work more efficiently and profitably. The app supports various aspects of agriculture, including crop management, pest and disease management, soil health, water conservation, weather forecasting, market coordination, and government programs.

Smartphones allow users to ask questions in natural language. The app then instantly provides a detailed and personalized response in the user's local language. For example, in response to a question about weather conditions or where to sell the harvest, Krishi Mitra returns forecasts and detailed market locations, price information, and other relevant details. Through personalized advice, farmers can make informed decisions that can lead to improved yields and increased income.

Bayer extends deep agricultural expertise through multiple innovations

Bayer announced several AI innovations, including a new Azure-based expert-generating AI system. This builds on the company's strengths in data science and digital technology, as well as deep agronomy expertise that helps farmers and agronomists streamline their work. This pilot is already helping the Bayer team in the US increase productivity.

“AI and automation are enabling farms of all sizes to produce more while using fewer natural resources, and we see how AI and automation can enhance decision-making on almost any parcel of land. It's starting.

Ranveer Chandra, Managing Director, Industry Research and Chief Technology Officer, Agri-Food, Microsoft

Bayer also announced new AgPowered Services, a suite of solutions that ingests data from Azure Data Manager for Agriculture and turns it into timely insights on crop health, weather forecasting, crop growth tracking, and more. . This enables customers ranging from data entry providers to retailers and consumer goods companies to drive value faster.

In addition, Bayer will bring comprehensive weather datasets to Azure Data Manager for Agriculture. Bayer Historical Weather provides 40 years of detailed, field-level weather information from around the world. This can be used to predict year-on-year changes in crop seasonality and production and to train agricultural models.

In addition, Bayer is developing a connector for irrigation data from Lindsay Corporation, an industry-leading irrigation solutions provider. This will enable enterprise customers of Azure Data Manager for Agriculture to seamlessly connect to irrigation data, as well as weather, imagery, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) data, and other data types. It also allows technology developers to minimize the cost and time it takes to build digital tools that help farmers monitor, measure, and control water usage in their fields.

Headstorm agricultural AI solution aiming to improve productivity

Technology consulting firm Headstorm has announced AGPILOT, an agricultural retail copilot that uses data from Azure Data Manager for Agriculture. AGPILOT is redefining how agronomists and growers interact using generative AI, leveraging Azure Data Manager's vast data sources and its own data repository to turn raw information into real-time, actionable Convert it into insight. For example, users can quickly access weather data in context to make better decisions faster.

By automating research tasks and integrating relevant data, the app helps agronomists work more efficiently and effectively, contributing to increased revenue and reduced attrition. The solution is applicable to a wide range of use cases and is continually refined as machine learning models evolve and responses are efficiently optimized.

learn more

The AI ​​solutions showcased in San Francisco represent just a small portion of the progress underway. We are excited to continue working with our customers and partners to drive innovation in agriculture and share our progress with you.

1 Insight Ace Analytic, Global Smart Farming Market Research Report, March 20, 2024.

Pepin Richter

General Manager, Microsoft Cloud for Retail and Agriculture Solutions

Pepijn leads global engineering teams in the retail, consumer goods and agriculture industries. He is passionate about empowering business through innovative technology. His expertise lies in working with organizations to drive business transformation by reimagining data and AI solutions. He has extensive experience in product-centric industries.

See more articles by this author

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/industry/blog/sustainability/2024/04/02/world-agri-tech-2024-pioneering-agriculture-resilience-with-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos