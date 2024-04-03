



The Federal Trade Commission has voted unanimously to deny applications from three software companies seeking to implement a new parental consent mechanism that uses biometric technology to determine a user's age.

In a 4-0 decision handed down last Friday, the commissioners denied the June 2023 application filed by the Entertainment Software Review Board. Yoti is a digital identity verification company. SuperAwesome is a vendor that helps other technology companies comply with parental verification requirements under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Regulation. This decision was made following an open comment period seeking feedback on whether to approve the privacy-preserving facial age estimation system.

The system analyzes a user's facial shape to verify that the person is an adult and can access certain content. The FTC identified 354 comments that raised concerns about the software's data collection and storage capabilities, particularly regarding the generation of deepfake content and other privacy violations.

The FTC acknowledged that Yoti submitted the same biometric facial analysis model to the National Institute of Standards and Technology for evaluation.

The decision states that the European Commission currently refuses to approve the ESRB Group's application. The Commission expects that this report will substantially contribute to the Commission's understanding of the application of national age verification techniques and her ESRB Group.

Despite NIST's pending analysis and report, the FTC chose not to issue a formal decision to allow NIST time to complete its review.

The European Commission does not have sufficient information to show that a 90-day deadline is appropriate for receiving such test results and analyzing their impact on the ESRB Group's application, the decision states. ing. Therefore, rather than postponing or extending the deadline for the Commission to decide on an application, the Commission is rejecting the application without prejudice to applicants who reapply in the future.

Advocacy groups applauded the FTC's decision. Digital rights nonprofit Fight for the Future characterized this as a victory for privacy rights.

We applaud the FTC for rejecting facial recognition technology marketed as an age verification tool, given its long history of getting it wrong and disproportionately harming less affluent, white, male people. Leah Holland, director of campaign communications, said: statement. With technologies like this, the only winners will be the technology companies. Not only must adults give up the possibility of their faces being analyzed and monetized, they must also allow access to the rooms where children play and learn.

In response, the ESRB told Nextgov/FCW that it was disappointed with the FTC's ruling.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has refused to make a substantive decision or delay further ruling on an application for approval of privacy-preserving facial age estimation as a verifiable parental consent method under the COPPA rule. We are disappointed, the statement said.

Building on previous FTC statements regarding COPPA provisions, the ESRB states that facial age recognition estimation, along with other innovative technologies used to obtain parental consent, will be considered COPPA compliant in the near future. He added that he is looking forward to it.

Yoti also said that his company's technology does not fall under the category of facial recognition. Julie Dawson, chief regulatory policy officer at Yotis, told Nextgov/FCW that the difference between facial recognition and facial analysis systems is whether they match a user's facial patterns against a larger database and preserve their identity. He said that it depends on him.

Dawson said in a statement that the company's technology uses facial analysis to estimate a person's age without identifying or recognizing the person. This technology never recognizes or learns a person's name or identity.

Some people object to this distinction. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a San Francisco-based digital rights nonprofit, said in 2021 that facial analysis is a branch of facial recognition technology and that the differences are negligible.

Facial recognition has many uses beyond just matching one faceprint to another, the blog post said. It is also used to infer a person's demographic characteristics, emotional state, etc. based on their facial features. A burgeoning industry claims to be trying to extract this type of auxiliary information from live or recorded images of faces using something called facial analysis or facial inference.

Correction: This article was updated on April 3 to reflect the correct spelling of Yoti and include additional information.

