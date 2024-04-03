Download Golfie TENOKE for free





Golfie TENOKE Free Download PC Game Setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing, casual and indie action game.

Golfie TENOKE for PC 2023 Overview

Golfie is Slay the Spire meets golf with your friends – Lewis Brindley, Yogscast.Golfie is an unforgiving, deck-based, roguelike mini-golf game. Every run requires strategy, planning and skill. Build unique formations that will open up amazing new ways to play, giving you the ability to pull off some amazing shots – or die trying.

Golf with your friends

Join your friends in a chaotic, action-packed multiplayer mode and show off your wits, skills and tricky use of cards against your opponents.

Slay the green

Hit the clubhouse in a procedurally generated single-player roguelike, based on an ever-expanding card pool to tweak your shots and conquer 18 holes. Card powers can vary from increasing distance or height in a standard shot, to out-of-this-world abilities and power-ups that can be combined to dazzling effect. But be careful: finish at the rate and you'll lose some energy and once it's completely exhausted, your run is over. Daily runs, endless modes, and ranked runs mean you'll never run out of holes to play. Gain experience during each round to unlock an ever-growing array of cards and customization options, then return to the tournament with more ways to play. With the full version of Golfie, you can now hit the fairway with your friends in a non-stop, no-holds-barred battle for golfie supremacy. Earn points by racing to be the first to reach the hole, collect all the coins and crystals, or use your power-ups to make sure only you make it to the hole to secure your win at the top of the leaderboard.

Game Version: Initial Release Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Game File Name: Golfie_TENOKE.zip Game Download Size: 1.1 GB

System requirements of Golfie TENOKE

Before you start Golfie TENOKE Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. * Operating system: 64-bit required. Windows 10* Processor: Intel I3, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or ​​equivalent* Memory: 4GB RAM* Graphics: Dedicated graphics card with DX10 support* Storage: 2GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. * Operating system: 64-bit required. Windows 10* Processor: Intel core i5 or faster, AMD Athlon X4* Memory: 8GB of RAM* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 650 or better* Storage: 6GB of available space

