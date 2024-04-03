Houston medical technology innovators collaborate to develop promising medical device with Department of Defense funding





The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a grant that will allow the Texas Heart Institute and Rice University to continue breaking ground on a new left ventricular assist device (LVAD) that could replace current devices that prevent heart transplants. Awarded. Long-term options for end-stage heart failure.

This grant is part of the Department of Defense's Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP). The award was awarded to Georgia Tech, one of four collaborators on the project, which will be designed and evaluated by co-investigator Yaxin Wang. Wang is part of the OH Bud Fraziers team at the Texas Heart Institute, where he serves as director of the Innovative Devices and Engineering Applications Lab. Another institution working on a new LVAD is North Carolina State University.

The project is funded by a $7.8 million grant over four years. THI plans to allocate approximately $2.94 million of that amount to research funding. As Wang explained to us last year, an LVAD is a minimally invasive device that mechanically pumps a person's own heart. Although Frazier claims to have performed more than 900 LVAD implants, the device is far from perfect.

The team working on this new research aims to minimize contingencies such as blood clot formation, blood damage, and driveline complications such as infection and movement limitations. The four institutions will try to innovate with devices featuring new engineering designs, anti-thrombotic slippery hydrophilic coatings (SLIC), wireless power transfer systems, and magnetic levitation drive systems.

Wang and her team believe that non-contact bearing technology can help reduce the risk of blood clotting and injury during LVAD implantation. IDEA Lab tests the efficacy and safety of the SLIC LVAD, developed by a multicenter team, using laboratory bench-based perfusion loops, but also in preclinical models.

THI President and CEO Joseph G. Rogers, MD, said in a press release that the Texas Heart Institute continues to be a leading center for innovation in mechanical circulatory support systems. .

This award will accelerate the development and testing of the SLIC LVAD, a device aimed at providing an option to vulnerable patient populations and another tool in the arsenal of heart failure teams around the world.

If it works as hypothesized, the SLIC LVAD will improve upon current LVAD technology and improve the quality of life for countless heart disease patients. But innovation doesn't stop there. The technologies IDEA Lab is testing include wireless power transfer for medical devices, coatings that reduce blood clotting, and many other technologies that can help patients live longer and healthier lives. It may be applicable.

