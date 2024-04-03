Tech Mahindra and AVEVA establish global center of excellence to accelerate digital adoption





Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a partnership with AVEVA, a leading industrial software provider to drive sustainability in digital transformation and innovative business solutions. Announced Strategic Partnership and Excellence (CoE). Located at Tech Mahindra's campus in Pune, India, the CoE creates digital transformation solutions for industry-specific use cases.

The CoE will combine Tech Mahindra's expertise in process manufacturing, Industry 4.0 capabilities, and AVEVA's deep industry knowledge and software applications. The company offers a variety of solutions including digital production, digital supply chain, connected operations, asset performance, plant digitization, and engineering information management. The solution also covers the entire industrial lifecycle, from conceptual engineering to operations and supply chain, enabling industries such as oil and gas, energy, power and utilities, infrastructure, mining, metals and minerals, and manufacturing to complete the digital adoption process. We help you accelerate and enhance your capabilities. performance.

Emon Zaman, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, AVEVA, said: “The opening of our state-of-the-art joint center of excellence here in Pune is a testament to AVEVA's commitment to our long-term partnership with Tech Mahindra, and our continued innovation and growth globally. Within this immersive demonstration environment, customers can explore mutual capabilities and learn more about the value of a connected ecosystem. By integrating information and AI-enhanced analytics across the value chain, companies can unlock true industrial intelligence and drive sustainable growth. We believe this is a key driver of industrial innovation in today's disrupted markets and are committed to supporting our customers to drive more efficient, lower carbon and more responsible business. I'm working on it. ”

The CoE was inaugurated in the presence of senior officials including Mr. Emon Zaman, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, AVEVA, and Mr. RV Narasimham, President, Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra. During the launch event, each organization presented several industry-leading case studies and demonstrated how their combined capabilities accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises around the world.

Narasimham RV, President, Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra said, “Global digital transformation spending is estimated to reach nearly $3.9 trillion by 2027. However, industries such as oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing continue to face legacy infrastructure challenges. As a result, the adoption of new digital solutions that help improve efficiency and quality is delayed. In this direction, our CoE is developing next-generation solutions that accelerate digital adoption in these areas. We deliver relevant analytics and business outcomes. We believe this partnership will enable businesses to accelerate their digital strategies with innovative digital-powered platforms and solutions.”

This partnership is a shared commitment to driving innovation and growth through industrial intelligence. Additionally, the CoE leverages technologies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), digital twin technology, cloud infrastructure, and connected worker platforms to enable efficient plant engineering through enterprise data management, asset performance management, and smart factory processes. make it possible.

About Aveva

AVEVA is a world leader in industrial software, creating ingenuity to promote the responsible use of the world's resources. The company's secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable companies to harness the power of information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners.

More than 20,000 companies in more than 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help provide safe and reliable energy, food, medicine, infrastructure, and other essentials. AVEVA connects people with trusted information and AI-powered insights, enabling teams to engineer efficiently, optimize operations, and drive growth and sustainability.

One of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners, and 5,700 certified developers. AVEVA operates worldwide and is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. http://www.aveva.com

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra delivers innovative, customer-centric digital experiences that enable businesses, employees and society to stand up for a more equal world, future readiness and value creation. This is his $6.5 billion+ organization with more than 146,000 professionals across 90 countries, supporting his more than 1,250 global clients, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies such as 5G, Metaverse, blockchain, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence to enable end-to-end digital transformation for our customers around the world. The company is the first Indian company in the world to be awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively taking the lead in creating a climate- and nature-positive future. The company is the world's fastest growing brand by Brand Value Rank and is among the top 7 IT brands in the world by brand strength with an AA+ rating. With the NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance the 'Human Centric Experience' of its ecosystem and foster collaborative disruption with synergies arising from the company's robust portfolio. We aim to deliver tomorrow's experiences today and believe that the future is now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cxotoday.com/press-release/tech-mahindra-and-aveva-establish-global-center-of-excellence-to-accelerate-digital-adoption/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos