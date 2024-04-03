The stakes are high: CCI report calls on federal government and provinces to rethink their approach to purchasing from Canadian tech companies





CCI argues that improving public procurement could help correct Canada's historic innovation slump.

The Canadian Council of Innovators (CCI) believes that improving Canada's approach to public procurement has the potential to address the nation's historic poor innovation performance.

CCI, which lobbies on behalf of national technology scale-ups, today released a new report outlining the challenges high-tech companies currently face when selling to governments across Canada, and the federal government. and offered recommendations that states and states can adopt to strengthen their national purchasing approaches. The government says the move by innovative companies could help Canada address long-standing productivity issues.

The fact is that the current culture of government procurement, both federal and provincial, is not serving the Canadian economy.

The report calls on the Canadian government to take six steps in its public procurement policy. Establish a national procurement agency or empower an existing agency to act as a liaison between Canada's high-tech companies and the government, such as Business Finland. Set procurement goals for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Adopt results-based forward commitment procurement like the United Kingdom (UK). Developing new standards for innovation procurement. Prioritize commercialization. and creating a federal procurement concierge.

According to the report, procurement amounted to 14.6% of Canada's gross domestic product in 2021, but procurement typically accounts for more than a quarter of all public sector spending. As the CCI pointed out, the stakes are high given the amount of money currently being spent.

This is worth hundreds of billions of dollars and will be a significant force in shaping our economy. Therefore, the report says, if the Canadian government does a poor job of purchasing innovative technologies and cutting-edge digital services, our country's innovation economy will be significantly harmed. And when governments over-rely on large foreign technology service providers to provide substandard solutions, it impacts the ability of Canadian businesses to compete and succeed globally.

The report's assessment of the current situation was frank. The fact is that the current culture of government procurement, both federally and provincially, is not serving the Canadian economy, nor is it serving the government's own objectives.

CCI recently revealed that approximately one-third of 1,480 mission-critical government digital applications are in poor health, and high-profile scandals such as the Phoenix payroll system situation, the ArriveCan scandal, and the Canadian Surface Ships He pointed to the Board of Audit's report. program.

Canada has a long-standing innovation problem, the report says, with the Canadian government having a particularly difficult time purchasing innovative and novel products and services. The report was written by Laurent Carbonneau, CCI's Director of Policy Research, and Abu Kamat, Director of Strategic Initiatives, and is based on: Existing research and interviews with Canadian technology leaders.

According to CCI, Canada's procurement failures can be divided into several major categories. These include: Over-specification at the initial stage. A long and tedious process. Civil servants lack the in-house capacity and expertise to engage with vendors. and institutional government culture and career incentives that encourage risk-averse decision-making.

CCI believes that other countries' approaches provide a way forward. The report cites the United States' Small Business Innovation Research Program, the United Kingdom's Forward Commitment procurement model, which has since been adopted by countries around the world, and the Finnish approach, as some good examples.

Canada's productivity problems are well-documented, and the country has long ranked lower than other countries in corporate research and development spending and intellectual property creation. The federal government has had little difficulty implementing its innovation agenda. It blocked the launch of the Canada Innovation Corporation and Open Banking, and only recently began discussions on tax incentives for scientific research and development, making it impossible for those plans to translate into meaningful economic growth for Canada. facing difficulties.

CCI noted that the Canadian government has focused on supply-side science and innovation policy for generations, but this strategy has failed to bridge the gap between Canada and other countries. Policymakers are underestimating our country's high public sector procurement spending as an opportunity to create demand-side traction for innovation, the report says.

The report argues that Canada's waterfall approach to public procurement of innovative solutions, in which design is completed once and for all at the beginning of the process, has long been recognized as a problematic way of operating. , added that other governments around the world often take such measures. A different, more flexible tackle.

According to CCI, over-specification and lack of interaction are major barriers for technology companies. According to the report, the Canadian government tends to prioritize process over results in procurement, and most programs lack direct feedback mechanisms.

Additionally, the length of the process can be a major hurdle, especially for small and medium-sized businesses, and is challenged by a series of systemic inefficiencies, including layers of bureaucratic approvals that stretch the process beyond a reasonable timeline for commercial entities. becomes even larger. Limited in-house technical capacity to evaluate innovative solutions is making things difficult for Canadian technology companies, the report says.

As it stands, CCI said Canada's current approach to procurement often ends at the point of purchase. In Canada, the report says, governments often have a narrow focus on purchasing innovative products for their own use, and once the purchase is completed, that is the endpoint, and commercialization They argue that creating more avenues for technology companies could help technology companies. Sell ​​your solution to governments and scale up, leading to greater economic returns.

The CCI argued that the common denominator among these challenges is risk aversion, manifested in overly complex bidding processes, burdensome bureaucratic documentation requirements, and exhaustive risk assessment frameworks with stringent eligibility criteria. .

The current state of procurement has its costs, the report says, as evidenced by shortcomings in procurement outcomes and poor innovation performance.

