Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus and iPad Mini 4 to list of vintage and obsolete products.what this means





Apple announced that it has discontinued all hardware servicing for discontinued products.

Apple periodically adds certain devices to its list of vintage and obsolete products. The obsolete list includes Apple devices that are no longer supported for repair or service through an Apple Store or authorized service provider. Vintage products are his Apple products that have been manufactured for more than 5 years but less than 7 years. Apple says it has discontinued all hardware service for older products without exception, but said some vintage products may receive limited service.

This time, the tech giant has added the iconic iPhone 6 Plus to the obsolete list. This means the company will no longer offer device repairs or service through its stores or authorized providers. In particular, the iPhone 6 Plus was introduced in September 2014 along with the iPhone 6 model. The screen is larger than the previous model, and it also supports Apple Pay. More importantly, this was the last iPhone series to support a physical headphone jack.

The iPhone 6 is still available in many countries, so it is not yet on the obsolete list.

Additionally, Apple has added the iPad Mini 4th generation to its “Vintage” list. This means that the company will service the device for a limited time, based on parts availability. (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 8 and 8 Plus colors are also considered “vintage,” but other shades remain current for now.

What if my Apple device is added to the Vintage or Obsolete categories?

According to Apple, “Products that Apple has discontinued for more than five years but less than seven years are considered vintage.” This simply means that such products will not receive any more notifications, but daily tasks such as browsing the web, checking email, and using certain apps will still work. Vintage products can also be repaired at Apple Stores and authorized service providers, subject to parts availability.

Apple explains that discontinued products “are considered products that Apple stopped selling more than seven years ago.” This means that no updates will be made to obsolete products, and more importantly, the company will not repair or service these products at all.

So, if you are still using your old iPhone and are experiencing problems, you should consider alternative options for repair or replacement. It's important to note that older iPhones may still work, but they are no longer supported by Apple. This means you may not receive software updates or security patches.

