DOD aims to grow market to rapidly acquire innovative technologies





The Department of Defense's platform for rapidly acquiring innovative products and services aims to scale beyond 2024, and officials are working to sell the model's concepts across the department and with industry partners. I'm here.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, overseen by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), describes itself as a post-competitive DOD digital environment and 5:00 minute technology solution pitch videos that are ready to win awards.

The marketplace was created by CDAO's predecessor, the Department of Defense's Integrated Artificial Intelligence Center and Army Contracting Command at Rock Island, in partnership with what was then known as the Indiana Innovation Institute in 2021 to establish an online ecosystem. It evolved from a contract signed in May. Called Tradewinds to streamline the acquisition of artificial intelligence technology.

In collaboration with CDAO, Tradewinds launched a marketplace in November 2022 to provide a platform for contract seekers to share pitch videos for AI, machine learning, and other innovative solutions. This platform is managed by the Applied Research Institute, formerly known as the Indiana Innovation Institute.

If a proposal from an eligible company is determined to be award-worthy and incorporated into the marketplace, DoD agencies that also participate in the marketplace will have access to the contract applicant's video submissions. .

Officials aim to expand Pentagon and industry participation

In a keynote address at CDAO's Defense Data and AI Symposium in February, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer Craig Martel said the office is working on trade-offs to make it easier for companies to win contracts with the Department of Defense. He stated that he is focusing on expanding the Windows market. Mr. Martell is poised to resign this weekend.

Bonnie Evangelista, CDAO's Acting Director of Acquisitions Directorate, echoed Martell's comments in an interview with Nextgov/FCW, saying CDAO is taking a hard look at how to build markets both within the organization and across the Department of Defense. He said that

We're thinking about this at scale in terms of how we connect the end user community with the buying community and use the marketplace model as a conduit between the groups. Evangelista said.

He said the CDAO is also exploring avenues to integrate its model into other technology-focused Department of Defense efforts to support the acquisition and commercialization of new technologies.

Some of these early discussions include potential ways to expand the market into the global information dominance experiment overseen by the CDAO and focused on evaluating emerging technologies. Other discussions focus on how to give warfighter commanders rapid access to new products.

So the biggest criticism we hear from industry is that we have access to soldiers with specialized subject matter expertise to know what the challenges and problems they are facing and to create products that better meet their needs. is to be able to build.

CDAO also continues to work to market the Tradewinds Marketplace concept going forward, as it represents a departure from the Department of Defense's traditional acquisition process. Evangelista said CDAO is working to move the market beyond the proof-of-concept stage, and the agency is focused on scaling the model across government and industry.

Evangelista said there are concerns about legality and reality because the way business is done is so different, adding that the Tradewinds market is a merit-based competition and requires government agencies to engage one-on-one with listed vendors. He pointed out that it can be done.

We've had very good training to make sure we're compliant with contract and competition law in a very specific way of doing business with FAR, but this is a little different, she said. He added that there is a little education gap and there is policy potential.

Video pitch model lowers the barrier to entry

CDAO views the video pitch model as an effective way for the Department of Defense to streamline the often lengthy process of acquiring new technology. The Pentagon said it takes at least 18 months for most contractors to receive their first government contract, but the marketplace has significantly reduced the time it takes for companies to connect with customers in interested sectors.

Evangelista said five-minute videos will be more beneficial to Pentagon customers and lower the barrier to entry for companies looking to contract with the Pentagon. Since the marketplace launched, 254 videos have been determined to be award-eligible by a peer panel established to review submissions and posted on his website at Tradewinds.

Assuming you're somewhat spot on in what we're looking for in terms of novel and cutting-edge solutions that will have a significant impact within the sector, you can enter the market and You'll win the prize, Evangelista said. Video pitch.

Once a company enters the market, the Department of Defense can search the platform to find companies it wants to do business with. According to Tradewinds data, through the platform he has 28 pitches that have won or are in the process of winning awards.

Bringing small businesses into the DoD's orbit

Video pitches, where prospective vendors discuss the benefits of their products, have proven to be an easier process for small businesses looking to showcase their products. The market is also accessible to both traditional and non-traditional companies and organizations, allowing the sector to work with smaller companies that are often excluded from traditional acquisition processes.

Some of the industry executives and acquisition leaders who have successfully entered the Tradewinds market said the relatively quick process and ease of entry was a welcome change from the government's traditional acquisition approach.

Steve Durst, CEO of security firm Skyon, said the deal with CDAO was smooth and amazing compared to other federal contracting processes the company has gone through.

We're a very small company, so I think anything that can ease friction would definitely be welcomed, Durst said.

Eric Renouf, a senior researcher at Skaion, led the creation of the company's video pitch. He wrote the script, recorded several versions of the video, and pieced everything together.

Overall, the video production took 3-4 days from start to finish. This is certainly much less time than it takes to write a traditional proposal, Renouf said.

Skaion was reviewed by a peer review panel, deemed worthy of the award, and ultimately received a contract through the cybersecurity research and development technology marketplace.

