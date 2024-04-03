Google Pixel 8 is better than expected in 2024





Joe Marling / Digital Trends

Google Pixel 8 was one of the best smartphones released in 2023. Its compact size, excellent camera, and top-notch software made it a very attractive purchase, especially at a retail price of just $699.

But in the five months since Pixel 8's release, a lot has changed. Samsung has released the Galaxy S24 series, OnePlus is underperforming, and we're quickly finding out what the Google Pixel 9 will be like. Considering all this, I decided to put his SIM card back into the Pixel 8 and see how the smartphone holds up in 2024.

What we still love about Google Pixel 8 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

It's been a while since I last used a Google Pixel 8, but I've revisited the phone over the past few weeks and it never once felt out of place. Pixel 8 is a very easy-to-use smartphone. There's no steep learning curve, no weird software hurdles to overcome, or game-breaking hardware issues. Everything about the phone is working fine and I'm just as comfortable in April 2024 as I am in October 2023.

The Pixel 8 has some special strengths, one of which is its size. As someone who regularly uses the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it's great to be back on the Pixel 8. It fits easily in your pocket and can be used with one hand without any problems. However, the 6.2-inch screen never feels cramped. Over the past few weeks, I've watched a ton of YouTube videos and played too many Marvel Snap matches on my phone, and I've never felt like I needed more space. It's a really nice size, which is one of my favorite things about this phone.

Another reason the Pixel 8 is easy to revisit is its software. Google's Android 14 remains one of my favorites. It's clean, simple, and very easy to use. Unlike Samsung's One UI or OnePlus' OxygenOS (which feel like they need a lot of tweaking and tweaking to get them to work the way you want them to), Google's Pixel software is straightforward. No need to hide duplicate apps or ignore tons of features you'll never use. It's just wonderful.

Circle to Search Joe Marling / Digital Trends

One of the biggest new software features introduced to Pixel 8 since its release is Circle to Search. Since it was first released on the Galaxy S24 in January, Circle to Search has become a surprisingly useful tool on his Pixel 8. It's not something I use all the time, but I'm impressed every time I use it. This is also my favorite Pixel feature of his. It's convenient when you want to use it, but it disappears from your sight when you no longer need it.

And of course, there's the camera. The 50-megapixel main camera is still fun to shoot with. Although it's far from the most advanced camera system on current phones, it's still one of my favorites.

Is it the best camera for zooming? Not so much. His 2x zoom shortcut on the camera works well, and you can use the photo even with his 8x zoom, which is the maximum zoom distance on your phone. But if you want to go any further, you're out of luck. The 12MP ultra-wide camera isn't the best we've seen either. But did you know? When using the Pixel 8, it doesn't really bother me. If you take a photo with your phone, chances are you'll be happy with the end result. The Pixel 8 handles night shots very well. It can easily handle moving subjects, and the colors are very beautiful, with a perfect balance of realism and vividness.

Before Magic Editor Joe Maring / Digital Trends After Magic Editor Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Finally, Google's Magic Editor continues to impress. I'm not interested in moving subjects or changing how the sky looks in a photo (though those features are impressive), but its object eraser tool is incredibly powerful. Whether it's plastic bags, garbage cans, or other unsightly objects, Magic Editor still does a great job of removing these things and filling in the background with amazing accuracy. It's not always perfect, but it's one of the AI ​​features I really miss when using my iPhone.

My biggest problem with the Pixel 8 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google Pixel 8 has been highly praised. Does that mean it's perfect? Not exactly. While I'm having fun using the Pixel 8, the phone has some glaring shortcomings.

Surprisingly, one of them is the design. Although I like the size of his Pixel 8, I find other aspects of the design frustrating, especially the rounded corners. I think these give the Pixel 8 a very cute and soft aesthetic. However, in practice, it can sometimes become oddly difficult to keep your grip on the phone. The phone is comfortable in the palm of your hand, but you often find yourself having to adjust your grip.

Perhaps it's because we've grown accustomed to the flat edges of phones like the iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S24 Plus, but going back to the smooth, rounded frame of the Pixel 8 wasn't exactly ideal. Rumor has it that the Google Pixel 9 will have a flat frame that is very similar to Apple or Samsung, so I'm really looking forward to it.

Speaking of issues, let's talk about battery life. it's okay. When Andy reviewed his Pixel 8 last October, it was able to last “up to two days” on a single charge. In my experience, the Google Pixel 8 lasts about a day. That's it. Battery life is totally fine, but in a world where similarly priced phones like the OnePlus 12R are much more durable, it's a little hard to ignore.

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What's even more frustrating is that the Pixel 8's charger is slow. In 2024, 27W wired charging is not an amazing number. Then again, when you have options like the OnePlus 12R with 80W charging speeds, going back to this tepid charging can be frustrating. I still like having wireless charging and reverse wireless charging options, but I wish I could charge my Pixel 8 much faster than I do now.

Finally, I would like to talk about the Tensor G3 chip that powers the Google Pixel 8. This continues to be a significant improvement over its predecessor, his Tensor G2. It ran smoothly overall, never got uncomfortably hot, and didn't have as many bugs or glitches as the Pixel 7 Pro. However, that doesn't mean it's perfect.

It's not as big of an issue as the Pixel 7 series, but the Google Pixel 8 still gets warm. It's more noticeable than his recent Qualcomm chip-equipped phones. You can't ignore the way your Pixel 8 heats up after you plug it in and let it charge for a few minutes, or play a few rounds of Marvel Snap. I also encountered a few minor software issues here and there, such as the app locking up temporarily for a few seconds. Also, games don't feel as fluid as on his Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered smartphone. This isn't revolutionary, but it's a reminder that Google still has plenty of room to grow with Tensors.

Will the Pixel 8 still be worth it in 2024? Joe Marling / Digital Trends

Revisiting the Google Pixel 8 was an interesting experience. The logical part of my brain knows that if I were to recommend a call to someone today, there are better options.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 costs just $100 more and has a more powerful processor. It also adds a decent telephoto camera, better battery life, a better screen, and Samsung's own set of AI tricks. The OnePlus 12 is on par with the Pixel 8's retail price of $699 (with OnePlus' great trade-in promotion) and offers unique benefits like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 80W wired charging, or its own superior camera. There are many. system. For many people, either of these two smartphones will be a smarter purchase than the Pixel 8.

But there are still things I really like about the Pixel 8. Perhaps this is Google's finest software. Perhaps what makes it truly rare in 2024 is its small and adorable size. Part of that might be the very good camera quality. On a technical level, the Google Pixel 8 is flawed. But once you pick up the Pixel 8 and remember what's great about it, those issues fade into the background.

I would need to remove the SIM from my Pixel 8 to test another phone, but I don't feel comfortable doing so. Simply put, I don't want to stop using my Pixel 8. And considering all the ways smartphones can be analyzed and reviewed in 2024, I think this is one of the best signs that Google did something right.

