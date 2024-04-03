How AI can accelerate growth in developing countries





AI stands to benefit people around the world. This is especially true for developing countries in Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, where breakthroughs can be made to address the unique challenges they face, such as poor infrastructure, youth unemployment, unequal access to education and health care, and food insecurity. can provide solutions.

Our AI tools are already optimizing traffic flows in cities like Rio de Janeiro, enabling companies in Southeast Asia to scale their services, helping farmers in Africa detect locust outbreaks early, and helping developing countries of women are improving health outcomes. Developing countries are more optimistic about AI than other countries, according to a recent survey.

However, AI does not automatically lead to economic growth and promises to be an opportunity for governments, the private sector, and civil society to act in concert. Today, we are launching AI Sprinters, a new report that shares how governments and international organizations can leverage AI to drive economic growth through smart strategic investments and the right enabling policies. He also provided a $15 million commitment to Google.org AI Opportunity to focus on underserved communities, support AI skills training, and prepare people in developing countries. Did.

The AI ​​Sprinters report shares four key recommendations:

Revolutionize infrastructure by adopting a 100% cloud-first policy: Cloud computing enables governments, local businesses, and organizations to cost-effectively, securely, and at scale deploy AI systems to broadly and comprehensively deploy AI. It is essential to do so. Policy makers need to promote cloud-first initiatives that prioritize cloud solutions over traditional IT systems. Empowering people with national AI skills initiatives. AI promises to drive the economy, but this can only happen if workers know how to use AI to improve their productivity and expertise. Google.org's first AI skills initiative in developing countries is a first step. More collaboration between the public and private sectors is needed to build AI fluency, strengthen STEM education, and increase online learning opportunities. Modernizing national data systems: High-quality datasets representing diverse perspectives, languages, and cultures are essential to effectively training AI models for the region. market. Governments need to commit to improving the use and sharing of data to improve public services such as health, education, transportation and disaster response, and investing in the infrastructure needed to promote the responsible use of data. there is. Similarly, governments must enable reliable cross-border data flows to ensure that models and systems are trained on rich and geographically diverse data. Regulatory support to enable AI: Continued AI innovation in both AI models and applications requires the right regulatory framework. AI can be deployed responsibly and boldly. Governments should pursue appropriate risk-based regulatory approaches. We maintain privacy and copyright frameworks that enable the use of public information while respecting legitimate rights. Support and contribute to the development of international technical standards for AI. and adopt a national AI strategy.

These recommendations will only be implemented if they are prioritized in the country's development strategy. So today, one week before the world's financial leaders convene at the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, we are calling on governments, international organizations, and development agencies to make AI part of their national development plans, including by providing dedicated funding. We are calling on you to make it your core. While these organizations have traditionally focused on sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture, AI presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform every sector of the economy.

Technological innovations over the past 50 years have lifted billions of people out of poverty. Today, AI offers similar opportunities. With the right public policies and investments, developing countries can harness the opportunities of AI to close the digital divide and benefit millions of lives.

Read the full AI Sprinters report.

