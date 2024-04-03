CDMO Exothera expands North American technology and footprint





Exotheras' sister company Quantoom Biosciences has developed Ntensify, a purification platform that it claims avoids expensive chromatography materials while improving the overall quality of drug substances.

According to the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Ntensify reduces operating costs because all drug substance manufacturing occurs in a single, small clean room with minimal personnel. Additionally, Exothera says the time it takes to complete batches through Ntensify has been roughly halved.

The technology is currently available to North American biopharmaceutical companies through Exotheras' parent company, Belgium-based Universells Group, which opened an office in Andover, Massachusetts in October 2023.

Our expansion into the U.S. provides RNA therapeutics and vaccine developers with access to state-of-the-art RNA manufacturing processes and equipment, allowing them to quickly deliver treatments and vaccines to patients in the U.S. said Darren Reba, Exothera's chief business officer. he told BioProcess Insider.

In addition, Exothera has established its own facility in Andover to provide U.S.-based customers with access to its technology.

Andover, located just 30 minutes northwest of Cambridge, is close to the global epicenter of RNA innovation, Reba said.

This site provides easy access to our technology for customers based in the United States. Innovators can visit the site and see the equipment firsthand. We can manufacture research use only (RUO) materials that allow you to narrow down drug candidates, manufacture materials for in vitro testing, or manufacture large batches that can support small scale in vivo studies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bioprocessintl.com/facilities-capacity/cdmo-exothera-grows-north-american-tech-and-footprint The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos