ML Olympiad 2024: A globally distributed ML competition powered by the Google ML community





Posted by Bitnoori Keum – DevRel Community Manager

ML Olympiad is comprised of Kaggle community competitions organized by ML GDE, TFUG, and other ML communities designed to give developers an opportunity to learn and practice machine learning. Following the success of the 2022 and his 2023 rounds, the third round has been launched with the support of Google for Developers for each contest organizer. Over the past two rounds, 605 teams participated in 32 competitions, resulting in 105 discussions and 170 notebooks. We encourage you to join this round to gain hands-on experience with machine learning and tackle real-world challenges.

ML Olympic Community Contest

There are currently over 20 ML Olympic community contests being held. To participate, visit the ML Olympiad page.

Patient smoking detection

Predict smoking status with biosignal ML models

Host: Rishiraj Acharya (AI/ML GDE) / TFUG Kolkata

turtle vision challenge

Developing a classification model to distinguish between jellyfish and plastic pollution in ocean images

Host: Anas Rahdiri / MLAct

Detect LLM hallucinations

Detect which answers provided by the Mistral 7B instruction model are most likely to be hallucinations

Host: Luca Massaron (AI/ML GDE)

zero waste sweets

Find ML solutions to reduce food waste

Host: Anushka Raj / TFUG Hajipur

predict health status

Predict body fat percentage in men using multiple regression method

Host: Ankit Kumar Verma / TFUG Prayagraj

offbeat version

Build a regression model to predict crab age

Host: Ayush Morbar / Offbeats Byte Labs

Nasik weather

Predict the weather in Nashik, India

Host: TFUG Nasik

Predict earthquake damage

Predicting the level of damage to buildings due to earthquakes based on the location and structure of the building

Host: Usha Rengaraju

Predict the weather in Bangladesh

Predict a rainy day. Precipitation amount and average temperature of the day.

Organizer: TFUG Bangladesh (Dhaka)

CO2 emissions prediction challenge

Predicting per capita CO2 emissions in 2030 using global development indicators

Host: Md Shahriar Azad Evan, Shuvro Pal / TFUG North Bengal

AI & ML Malaysia

Predict loan approval status

Host: Kuan Hoong (AI/ML GDE) / Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Malaysia User Group

sustainable city life

Predict a property's livability score

Host: Ashwin Raj / BeyondML

Detection of harmful language (PTBR)

(in local language)

Classifies Brazilian Portuguese tweets into one of two classes: toxic or non-toxic.

Host: Michaeli Ohana, Pedro Gengo, Vinicius F. Calido (AI/ML GDE)

Improving disaster response

Predicting the contribution of humanitarian aid in response to disasters occurring around the world

Host: Yara Amel Desire / TFUG Abidjan

urban traffic density

Develop a predictive model to estimate traffic density in urban areas

Host: Kartikey Rawat / TFUG Daag

Know what your customers say

Categorize customer opinions into several Likert scales

Sponsor: TFUG Surabaya

Predict the weather in India

Predict temperature for a specific month

Host: Mohamed Moinuddin / TFUG Hyderabad

class champion

Developing a classification model to predict tumor grade

Sponsor: TFUG Bhopal

AI-powered job description generator

Build a system that employs Generative AI and chatbot interfaces to automatically generate job descriptions.

Host: Akaash Tripathi / TFUG Ghaziabad

French-Wolof machine translation

Develop a robust algorithm or model that can accurately translate French sentences into Wolof.

Sponsored by: GalsenAI

Water body mapping using satellite imagery

Water body mapping using satellite imagery and deep learning for dam drought detection

Host: Taha Boushin / ML Nomads

Navigating the ML Olympiad

To see all community contests about MLOlympiad, search for MLOlympiad on Kaggle and use #MLOlympiad to find more related posts on social media. Browse available contests and enter the ones that interest you.

