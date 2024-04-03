Tech
ML Olympiad 2024: A globally distributed ML competition powered by the Google ML community
Posted by Bitnoori Keum – DevRel Community Manager
ML Olympiad is comprised of Kaggle community competitions organized by ML GDE, TFUG, and other ML communities designed to give developers an opportunity to learn and practice machine learning. Following the success of the 2022 and his 2023 rounds, the third round has been launched with the support of Google for Developers for each contest organizer. Over the past two rounds, 605 teams participated in 32 competitions, resulting in 105 discussions and 170 notebooks. We encourage you to join this round to gain hands-on experience with machine learning and tackle real-world challenges.
ML Olympic Community Contest
There are currently over 20 ML Olympic community contests being held. To participate, visit the ML Olympiad page.
Patient smoking detection
Predict smoking status with biosignal ML models
Host: Rishiraj Acharya (AI/ML GDE) / TFUG Kolkata
turtle vision challenge
Developing a classification model to distinguish between jellyfish and plastic pollution in ocean images
Host: Anas Rahdiri / MLAct
Detect LLM hallucinations
Detect which answers provided by the Mistral 7B instruction model are most likely to be hallucinations
Host: Luca Massaron (AI/ML GDE)
zero waste sweets
Find ML solutions to reduce food waste
Host: Anushka Raj / TFUG Hajipur
predict health status
Predict body fat percentage in men using multiple regression method
Host: Ankit Kumar Verma / TFUG Prayagraj
offbeat version
Build a regression model to predict crab age
Host: Ayush Morbar / Offbeats Byte Labs
Nasik weather
Predict the weather in Nashik, India
Host: TFUG Nasik
Predict earthquake damage
Predicting the level of damage to buildings due to earthquakes based on the location and structure of the building
Host: Usha Rengaraju
Predict the weather in Bangladesh
Predict a rainy day. Precipitation amount and average temperature of the day.
Organizer: TFUG Bangladesh (Dhaka)
CO2 emissions prediction challenge
Predicting per capita CO2 emissions in 2030 using global development indicators
Host: Md Shahriar Azad Evan, Shuvro Pal / TFUG North Bengal
AI & ML Malaysia
Predict loan approval status
Host: Kuan Hoong (AI/ML GDE) / Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Malaysia User Group
sustainable city life
Predict a property's livability score
Host: Ashwin Raj / BeyondML
Detection of harmful language (PTBR)
(in local language)
Classifies Brazilian Portuguese tweets into one of two classes: toxic or non-toxic.
Host: Michaeli Ohana, Pedro Gengo, Vinicius F. Calido (AI/ML GDE)
Improving disaster response
Predicting the contribution of humanitarian aid in response to disasters occurring around the world
Host: Yara Amel Desire / TFUG Abidjan
urban traffic density
Develop a predictive model to estimate traffic density in urban areas
Host: Kartikey Rawat / TFUG Daag
Know what your customers say
Categorize customer opinions into several Likert scales
Sponsor: TFUG Surabaya
Predict the weather in India
Predict temperature for a specific month
Host: Mohamed Moinuddin / TFUG Hyderabad
class champion
Developing a classification model to predict tumor grade
Sponsor: TFUG Bhopal
AI-powered job description generator
Build a system that employs Generative AI and chatbot interfaces to automatically generate job descriptions.
Host: Akaash Tripathi / TFUG Ghaziabad
French-Wolof machine translation
Develop a robust algorithm or model that can accurately translate French sentences into Wolof.
Sponsored by: GalsenAI
Water body mapping using satellite imagery
Water body mapping using satellite imagery and deep learning for dam drought detection
Host: Taha Boushin / ML Nomads
Navigating the ML Olympiad
To see all community contests about MLOlympiad, search for MLOlympiad on Kaggle and use #MLOlympiad to find more related posts on social media. Browse available contests and enter the ones that interest you.
