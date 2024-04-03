AirTags, GPS trackers can help car thieves.Here's how to find them – Nationwide





Canadians need to be aware that thieves are using GPS tracking devices like Apple AirTags to steal vehicles, anti-theft activists said.

Brian Gast said thieves typically walk around, target vehicles, put tracking devices on them, and follow them in the early hours of the morning to steal the vehicles.

Gast, vice president of the Quit Association, an organization that fights insurance crime, told Global News at a press conference in Montreal on Wednesday that police in Ontario and Quebec have recovered about 600 stolen cars. did.

He told a news conference that auto theft has reached crisis levels in Canada.

Car thefts in Canada have skyrocketed in recent years, with a 50% increase in Quebec and about the same amount in Ontario by 2022. According to Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw, a car is stolen every 40 minutes in Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police previously announced that thieves are using Apple devices to identify, track and steal luxury cars.

Police in Burlington, Vermont, said last week that a resident found an air tag and other GPS tracking device in a vehicle returning from Montreal.

3:02 Car thefts continue in Peel Region even after government funding to fight crime

Car owners also use this device to track stolen cars. In one case, the device helped Toronto police recover a stolen SUV, and in Texas, the owner of a stolen truck shot and killed a suspected thief.

In response to questions Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns said he could not comment on how many of the nearly 600 vehicles were stolen with tracking devices such as air tags because police were still investigating. Ta.

Security and privacy concerns regarding GPS trackers

Apple AirTags have previously come under intense scrutiny for allegedly being used to stalk women and other individuals.

Last year, OPP arrested and charged a 19-year-old man with harassment after a woman was repeatedly followed and surveilled in Trenton, Ont. Police told Global News that the suspect hid the tracking device in a hard-to-reach place inside the complainant's vehicle.

Recently, a New Brunswick woman told Global News that she became uncomfortable and worried when she found an air tag in her purse that didn't belong to her after going to a nightclub.

Dozens of people who say stalkers are tracking them using air tags are suing a tech giant in the US. A judge denied Apple's motion to dismiss the case in March.

Apple declined to provide further comment on these issues when contacted Wednesday.

However, the company said in a February 2022 statement that AirTag users will see a message warning them that using their device to track someone without their consent is a crime. The tech giant said air tags are designed to be detected by victims, and law enforcement can request identifying information about the air tag's owner.

Ontario Provincial Police previously told Global News that while iPhone users will receive a notification if an AirTag is nearby, Android users can receive the same alert by downloading an app called Tracker Detect.

Tracker Detect makes your device easier to find by playing a sound to help you find it.

A previous OPP media release also stated that equipping a vehicle with a unique AirTag could help police locate the vehicle if it is stolen.

Kearns said Wednesday that if a homeowner or vehicle owner has a vehicle stolen and has an air tag installed on the vehicle and receives a report, they are asked to call their local police department.

Gast pointed to apps like Tracker Detector and AirGuard that can detect tracking devices. He also said Canadians can use vehicle tracking services to track stolen cars and trucks once a vehicle is reported stolen.

Global News asked Gast about cases like Robert Arndt's, who tracked his stolen truck to Montreal, but the RCMP and local police wouldn't help him get it back.

Gast said that while this is not a foolproof solution, air tags used by owners can still minimize risk.

He also said anyone tracking their stolen car should call the police, but should not risk trying to retrieve it themselves.

Global News With files from Karina Laframboise, Felicia Parrillo, Isaac Cullen, Sarah de Couto and The Associated Press

