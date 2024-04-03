Google's April security update fixes annoying Pixel 8 camera bug





Click here for Google's latest monthly patches for Pixel

Summary Google has released the April 2024 security patch for Pixel, focusing on camera and biometric bug fixes. This update resolves issues such as black screen on unlock, camera stability, and exposure adjustment bugs. Factory images and his OTA files are available for download, and the update will be rolled out worldwide in the coming days.

Like clockwork, Google releases new Android security patches at the beginning of every month. Updates are typically released on the first Monday of each month. However, due to the Easter holiday, the company adjusted its rollout plan slightly and released the April 2024 security patch for Pixel a day later. While the March 2024 update was large and packed some new features, the April patch is light on new features. Instead, it's focused on camera and biometrics-related bug fixes in addition to patching some security vulnerabilities.

Related All the new features in Google's March 2024 Pixel feature drop Continued changelog for quarterly updates for Google's devices

Below are Google's official release notes for the April 2024 update for compatible Pixel smartphones.

The April 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users. See below for details.

Fixed an issue where a black screen would appear when unlocking the screen in certain situations *[Pixel 5a 5G)

Fix for camera stability under certain conditions when switching between different zooms *[Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold]

Fixed an issue where a black halo artifact would appear in the viewfinder under certain conditions when transitioning from photo mode to video mode at 1x zoom *[Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8]

Fixed an issue where users could not re-expose the image after tapping anywhere in the viewfinder *[Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8]

If you own a Pixel 8 or 8 Pro, you'll be happy to know that the latest update resolves a frustrating camera bug that prevented automatic exposure adjustment after tapping the viewfinder. There are no other notable bug fixes in the April 2024 build.

Google's April 2024 security bulletin has also been published, highlighting security vulnerabilities that have been patched. The Pixel Update bulletin details 25 patches for Pixel-specific vulnerabilities.

Factory images and OTA files now available for download

The April security patch is rolling out to all Pixel 5a 5G and newer models. The March 2024 update was released for his Pixel smartphones in the US a week later, but that's not the case this time. Google says the OTA update will be rolled out to all compatible Pixel smartphones worldwide in the coming days.

If the update does not appear for download, you can obtain the factory image or OTA and manually sideload it to your phone. Since this is a minor update, the OTA size is relatively small, around 30 MB for Pixel 8 and 7 series.

In addition to Pixel smartphones, the April update for Pixel Watch is also available. Packed with enhanced haptic features and automatic brightness improvements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-april-security-update-fixes-annoying-pixel-8-camera-bug/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos