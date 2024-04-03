Introducing Jpegli: A new JPEG coding library





The Internet has changed the way we live, work, and communicate. However, slow page loading can be a source of frustration. The crux of this problem lies in the image encoding. To improve this, we introduce Jpegli, an advanced JPEG coding library. It provides a 35% compression increase with enhanced features and high-quality compression settings while maintaining high backward compatibility.

Jpegli is a new JPEG coding library designed to be faster, more efficient, and more aesthetically pleasing than traditional JPEG. Many new techniques are used to achieve these goals, including:

It provides both fully interoperable encoders and decoders compliant with the original JPEG standard and its most traditional 8-bit format, and API/ABI compatibility with libjpeg-turbo and MozJPEG. High quality results. When you use Jpegli to compress or decompress images, more accurate and psychovisually effective calculations are performed, resulting in images that appear sharper and have fewer observable artifacts. fast. Jpegli's coding speed is comparable to traditional approaches such as libjpeg-turbo and MozJPEG, while improving the image quality/compression density ratio. This means that web developers can easily integrate Jpegli into their existing workflows without sacrificing coding speed performance or memory usage. 10 bits or more. Jpegli can encode with more than 10 bits per component. His traditional JPEG coding solution provides only 8 bits of per-component dynamics, leading to visible banding artifacts on slow gradients. Jpegli's 10-bit+ coding is done in the original 8-bit format, and the resulting images are fully interoperable with 8-bit viewers. Dynamics above 10 bits are available as API extensions and require changes to your application code to take advantage of them. Higher density: Jpegli compresses images more efficiently than the traditional JPEG codec, saving bandwidth and storage space and speeding up web pages. How Jpegli works

Jpegli works using a number of new techniques to reduce noise and improve image quality. It features adaptive quantization heuristics primarily from the JPEG XL reference implementation, improved quantization matrix selection, accurate calculation of intermediate results, and the possibility of using more advanced color spaces. All new methods have been carefully crafted to use the classic 8-bit JPEG format, so newly compressed images are compatible with existing JPEG viewers such as browsers and image processing software.

adaptive quantization heuristic

Jpegli uses adaptive quantization to reduce noise and improve image quality. This is done by spatially modulating the dead zone with quantization based on psychovisual modeling. Improves image quality and reduces file size by using adaptive quantization heuristics originally developed for JPEG XL. These heuristics are much faster than similar approaches originally used in guetzli.

Improved quantization matrix selection

Jpegli also uses a set of quantization matrices selected by optimizing a combination of psychovisual quality metrics. Jpegli's accurate intermediate results improve image quality, producing higher quality results for both encoding and decoding. Jpegli can use JPEG XL's XYB color space to further improve quality and density.

Testing Jpegli

To quantify the image quality improvement of Jpegli, we enlisted the help of crowdsourced evaluators to generate pairs of images from the Cloudinary Image Dataset '22 encoded using three codecs: Jpegli, libjpeg-turbo, and MozJPEG. I compared several bitrates.

For this comparison, we limited ourselves to encoding-only comparisons; decoding was always performed using libjpeg-turbo. Since we expect most users to use his Jpegli first, we conducted our research with the XYB ICC color profile disabled. To make it easier to compare results across codecs and settings, we aggregated the decisions of all evaluators using a chess ranking inspired by ELO scoring.

A higher ELO score indicates better overall performance on the rater survey. You can see that jpegli with 2.8 BPP has a higher ELO rating than libjpeg-turbo with 3.7 BPP, which is 32% higher bitrate than his Jpegli.result

Our results show that Jpegli can compress images with over 35% higher quality than traditional JPEG codecs.

Jpegli is a promising new technology that has the potential to make the Internet faster and more beautiful.

Zoltan Szabadka, Martin Bruse, Jyrki Alakuijala – Intelligence Paradigms, Google Research

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://opensource.googleblog.com/2024/04/introducing-jpegli-new-jpeg-coding-library.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos