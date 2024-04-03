New report highlights Aeon District's investments in Houston's technology and innovation ecosystem





Aeon District, Houston's vibrant 16-acre innovation hub, recently released its 2024 Community Investment Report, highlighting the organization's commitment to the community and its efforts to strengthen the region's evolving technology ecosystem. did.

This report outlined some of the key initiatives organizations will take on in 2023, including workforce development, a critical need as Houston continues to expand its presence in the innovation and technology sector. According to the Partnerships Houston Facts report, Houston led all U.S. cities in tech job growth in 2022, increasing 45.6% year-over-year.

Last year, Aeon District announced that it had selected Per Scholas as its workforce training partner to support its technical training and recruitment programs. Since its inception, the program has received more than 930 applications, enrolled 48 students, launched three cohorts, and graduated 21 students. The program offers tuition-free courses designed to meet industry standards and provide graduates with the skills needed for high-demand jobs.

In addition to workforce development, Aeon District worked to increase opportunities for local minority- and women-owned businesses (MWBEs) through the Inclusive Tech Accelerator and Inclusive Tech Investment Fund. With a total investment of $6.5 million from Rice University, these initiatives will provide companies with funding to advance their services and products.

Other accomplishments include the organization's MWBE Outreach and Technical Assistance Program, which hosted seven events last year that attracted more than 800 participants. The program pairs MWBEs and advisors to develop strategies for economic development opportunities within Aeon.

Community collaboration was also a big focus in the Aeon District last year. According to the report, the organization's efforts focus on technical upskilling, workforce development, and services that help underrepresented founders, technology-enabled companies, and disadvantaged businesses grow. It says it has hosted more than 1,000 events aimed at educating the entire Houston community.

These efforts served as a catalyst for cross-industry collaboration and facilitated the expansion of existing companies into Aeon. Last year, Houston Methodist opened his 1,200 square foot tech hub at Aeon. The hub provides a collaborative space for innovators to advance digital health technologies.

Aeon's Houston Methodist Space opens up even more opportunities for the startup and entrepreneurial community to incorporate and gain exposure to the latest innovations in the medical field, said Jan E. Odegaard, Aeon's executive director, in a statement. mentioned in. This partnership is a testament to the ecosystem being built and the talent within our building.

Other companies include SCS Technologies, which opened a 266,000 square foot innovation hub last year to advance energy transition efforts. Chevron and Microsoft will also be among Aeon's first tenants, a testament to the energy and technology giant's dedication to the Houston community.

The breakthroughs and collaborations coming out of the Aeon District have positioned Houston as an emerging leader in technology and innovation. According to Houston Facts, Houston is home to more than 9,000 technology companies, of which more than 1,000 are venture-backed startups. Additionally, the report shows that Houston's mature and high-tech startups and companies have attracted significant support, generating $6.42 billion in venture capital funding over the past five years.

“Aeon allows our faculty and students to impact our city, our country, and the world at large through partnerships and collaborations that might not otherwise have been formed,” said Rice University President Reginald Desroches. I can do it.'' With Ion, you can collaborate with experts and real end users to bring solutions to some of our cities and the world's most pressing challenges.

Learn more about Houston's technology and innovation ecosystem.

