Sale Investigation with Surescripts: Report





Summary: Healthcare IT giant Surescripts is looking for a buyer, according to a Tuesday report from Business Insider. Business Insider reports that the e-prescribing company has hired healthcare investment bank TripleTree to explore a potential sale to a private equity firm, citing sources familiar with the matter. One expert told Healthcare Dive that a private equity deal is unlikely because a sale to a strategic player, such as a payer with its own pharmacy benefit manager, could raise antitrust concerns. He said it was logical. Dive Insight:

Surescripts provides technology to electronically transmit prescription information and detailed medication histories from healthcare providers to pharmacies, and products to verify prescription coverage for patients.

The company, which is owned by CVS Health, Cigna-owned PBM Express Scripts, and two pharmacist trade associations, said it processed 2.5 billion e-prescriptions in 2023. According to Business Insider, the company is a profitable company with operations nationwide. Surescripts and TripleTree did not respond to requests for comment.

Surescript's ownership structure allows for neutrality between pharmacy and PBM ownership, so a PE firm could be a potential buyer, a former executive told Business Insider. The executive said PE buyers also likely have the necessary funds.

PE firms are also increasingly interested in healthcare, even under intense scrutiny from researchers and the federal government.

However, PE acquisitions can come under more scrutiny than sales to large payers, Tyler Gisting, director of the healthcare and life sciences practice at consulting firm West Monroes, told Healthcare Dive in an email. He spoke at

If the buyer is a large healthcare payer, we would very much expect regulators to scrutinize any transaction that Surescripts may be involved in, especially if that buyer operates its own PBM business. he said. Regulators have shown no hesitation in scrutinizing such transactions, as evidenced by other pending transactions, such as UnitedHealth and Optumus' bid for Amedisys and the earlier UnitedHealth and Change Healthcare deal. ing.

The potential sale comes months after Schlescripts settled claims with the Federal Trade Commission that it dominated two e-prescription drug markets.

In 2019, the FTC accused the IT vendor of illegally maintaining a monopoly over prescription routing and eligibility. Regulators alleged that Surescripts maintained large shares in both markets by using threats and loyalty agreements to charge higher fees to customers who did not use its services exclusively.

In reaching the settlement, the vendors said the lawsuit was based on factual errors about their business and misconceptions about the economics of the e-prescription market.

