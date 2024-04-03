Ten years after Facebook acquired Oculus, what's next for Meta's VR plans?





2014 wasn't that long ago for me. But in technology, 10 years is an infinite number of years. I was writing for CNET just as I am now, and smartwatches weren't yet mainstream. And even though Facebook acquired Oculus that year ahead of the scheduled release of the Oculus Rift, the only VR available in its completed form that year was a smartphone connected to a phone known as the Samsung Gear VR. They were plastic goggles.

In 2024, VR hasn't yet taken off in a big way, but it has been mainstream several times. I know many families who use the Quest 2 headset for working out and gaming. And now, even Apple is exploring virtual reality and mixed reality with its first headset, the Vision Pro. Meanwhile, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are starting to look less unreasonable, as a wave of AI wearables from startups like Humane and Brilliant Labs enters the same space. Meta is bringing his unique AI capabilities to glasses this month.

As we journey into the past and look to the future, I spoke to Andrew Bosworth, Meta's Chief Technology Officer, about where Meta is headed next, including the Quest 3, AI, smart glasses, and upcoming AR glasses. Did.

Supernatural remains one of Meta Quest's most engaging fitness experiences, but Meta has the potential to further improve its fitness hardware.

Getting more people to use headsets and glasses: Will fitness-focused quests be part of it?

One of the unexpected parts of Meta's Quest headset success story so far is how big a role fitness apps have played. That's one of the biggest things I use the Quest for. Still, even with Meta's foray into fitness and gaming, it's not enough. Meta has sold millions of Quests, but those numbers pale in comparison to his number of Facebook subscribers worldwide. Bosworth wants to deepen Quest's appeal, perhaps by expanding the product line in new directions.

“I like fitness because it's a good example of a market of people who wouldn't use this device or similar devices if it weren't for fitness,” Bosworth says. “But how can we support a broader ecosystem of devices? What would that look like? That's what we're thinking about now.”

Is a fitness-specific headset the next step? Bosworth agrees that fitness is a big part of the Quest's popularity, and a distinct advantage over devices like Apple's Vision Pro. To do. Bosworth says he would like to imagine something more fitness-optimized, but acknowledges there may be trade-offs.

“Can ergonomics be improved? If you want to use more fitness-oriented hardware, you'll be trading off battery life. And fitness isn't just about ergonomics. Sweat and perspiration So you're changing the hardware in a way that makes it a non-duplicate product for people who just came to play immersive games.'' ”

Quest's lineup already includes Pro devices, the mid-level Quest 3, and the low-end Quest 2, which recently dropped below $200. A bridge to a fitness-focused product or even a gaming-focused product would be attractive. Perhaps it's an indication of where the lineup will evolve in the future? Or through accessories?

Michael Abrash, chief scientist at Meta's Reality Labs Research, speaks to me in 2022 in front of a wall of VR and AR headset prototypes. The final form of AR glasses is still in flux.

MetaMeta's AR glasses could work in entirely new ways

The most futuristic version of the mixed reality device, like the current Vision Pro, will rely on hand tracking while removing the controller entirely. Meta bridges hand tracking and physical controller input simultaneously. But a new interface looms ahead. The neural input wristband that Meta has been developing for years could become the primary controller for future AR glasses, or other inputs as well.

Bosworth supports customized controllers for the Quest, but admits that beyond that, getting to inputs for the glasses would be a big, weird leap. “The fastest way to get information into our brains from the world is through our eyes. Getting information from humans to machines is much more difficult. Voice is the fastest, but it's not the least obtrusive. It's clunky, clunky, and weird. And audio is a terrible way to interact with the screen.”

Bosworth acknowledged that even though Apple has made some progress with hand and eye tracking in Vision Pro, the future of the interface remains uncertain. “Do you want a neural interface? Do you want to do air typing? Do you want to do touch interactions like swiping? Do you want eye tracking and tap interactions? We do all of those things,” Bosworth said. To tell. Meta's research work with his Reality Labs.

“We're talking about a completely novel architecture. We haven't really tried a novel architecture since Xerox PARC,” he says, adding that the idea of ​​the computer desktop, among the many cornerstones of the modern era. I mentioned the research and development department that invented it. computing.

When asked about Meta's next conceptual AR glasses, Bosworth says they'll be ready to demonstrate at some point in the “not too distant” future. These glasses, which Bosworth mysteriously promises will be a “real-time machine,” are not yet ready for everyday use for a variety of reasons.

“One of the reasons these are prototypes is that there is no clear path to a consumer-friendly cost structure.” Bosworth points out that displays are a big factor in challenges such as cost and battery life. do. “We understand all the issues very well. There are interface and input challenges as well. And we are making great progress. But let me tell you, these are the challenges we are facing in the industry. This is the most difficult problem we have been working on for many years.” ”

Considering Meta's Ray-Bans next to Apple's Vision Pro and how they capture memories differently, it got me thinking about where Meta might go next.

Scott Stein/CNET When will glasses and headsets start playing together more?

I also asked Bosworth about the possibility that Meta's Ray-Ban and Quest devices will start sharing more features with each other, much like today's smartwatches and cell phones. This concept came to me while recording moments from a recent vacation with his Meta glasses and his Apple Spatial Video (which also plays on his Quest headset). Bosworth said last year that the first Ray-Ban was designed with two cameras with spatial video in mind, but Meta moved away from that idea and Apple has since put spatial video at the forefront. .

Watch this: Apple and Meta are competing for your memories

06:53

Bosworth says Meta's future models could return to spatial video on the glasses, but he can't immediately imagine how the glasses will share more with the Quest headset. Instead, he's focused on how glasses can be more effectively shared with people who don't have headsets or glasses at all.

” [new] Ray-Ban Metas is optimized around a single 12 megapixel camera. “There is no stereo camera or stereo overlap,” he says, “and that may change over time. But the biggest change is that digital photography has become a major part of our lives.” The main factor was the ability to share digital photos. I think there is power in nostalgia and memories brought back to life. But that is a secondary power compared to the primary power of “I want you to experience this now.'' I think so.”

Roblox has been exploring generative AI in Creator Tools. Meta may be next.

RobloxAI: I'm wearing glasses now, but maybe I'll appear in a quest next time

Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, which were updated last fall, will begin to include generative AI capabilities within the next month. I've been using some of these features in early access this year, but the way they use onboard cameras to recognize things in the real world will continue to grow in more wearables, and eventually AR glasses. It's a sign that you'll start doing the same thing.

“This time last year, there were no plans to incorporate AI into glasses,” Bosworth admits. Currently, AI functionality is becoming the most unique feature of glasses, competing with other emerging AI wearables and devices such as Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1.

While AI in glasses and wearables feels like the next big wave, Bosworth points to another big role generative AI can play in the meta quest. AI will make it easier for gamers and creators to build their 3D assets. “One of the most exciting things about artificial intelligence in the immersive space is actually on the creator side,” he says. “Our goal is for everyone to be able to create their own space and invite their friends to hang out.”

Similar to what gaming companies like Roblox are already considering, Bosworth sees generational AI ultimately solving the creation challenges of the Metaverse, such as Meta's Horizon Worlds. “I can say to the AI ​​generation: I want to build a mid-century modern house with glass walls and mountains beyond the glass wall. That’s a pretty believable story for the AI ​​generation. I'm really excited about that toolset.'' Bosworth sees potential for professional creators as well, with another example being more advanced NPCs in games that can interact with AI. Here are some ideas.

Qualcomm said last year that Meta's latest Quest 3 chipset could enable more advanced AI features. It looks like Meta will be implementing some of these ideas sooner rather than later.

