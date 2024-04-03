Tech-savvy: Digital tools drive lifestyle medicine





Posted by: Lisette Hilton April 3, 2024 | 7 min read | Share article summary Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center will present its use of digital technology at the upcoming eMerge Americas conference. Sylvester's My Wellness Research platform rapidly synthesizes large amounts of data to assess the impact of nutrition and dietary changes in cancer treatment. The data supports Sylvester's approach to lifestyle medicine by accurately assessing patient and research participant behavior.

Advances in technology are revolutionizing our ability to investigate the effects of diet and exercise on cancer prevention, treatment, and survival.

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, will present its pioneering approach at the eMerge Americas conference April 18-19 in Miami Beach.

This year, Sylvester is establishing a powerful cancer lifestyle medicine resource with its unique research platform, My Wellness Research, under the ambitious Sylvester Cancer Data Ecosystem Initiative. This comprehensive digital repository integrates patient-generated lifestyle data with genomic, imaging, clinical notes, and sociodemographic factors from electronic medical records.

Lifestyle research on the rise

For the first time, we are able to see the direct, real-time effects of cancer treatment and diet and exercise interventions, said Tracy E. Crane, Ph.D., RDN, cancer care program co-leader and director of lifestyle. I am. Medicine, Prevention, and Digital Health at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The My Wellness Research platform allows you to monitor individual patients and populations, detect trends, and quickly address them using automated tools and human support as needed.

Dr. Tracy Crane is Sylvester's Director of Lifestyle Medicine, Prevention, and Digital Health.

My Wellness Research collects patient data from interactive voice responses, web-based calls, video exercise and nutrition sessions, and wearable devices. The system facilitates communication between patients, study participants, and health coaches, and reports patient health and lifestyle information to healthcare providers.

As elements of cancer treatment move from the doctor's office to the home, digital tools like My Wellness Research allow researchers and oncologists to monitor patients while providing remote care.

The data collected from these wearables and remote assessments can be used to develop more precise treatment plans and interventions tailored to each individual patient, generated by the patient's own data, says the Miller School Oncology. said Gilberto Lopez, M.D., chief of internal medicine. Associate Director of Global Oncology at Sylvester.

Dr. Gilberto López says data from wearables will lead to more personalized treatment plans.

Gray Freilersise, senior manager at Sylvester University's Crane Institute, says lifestyle data is typically undervalued in the field of computational oncology, but it has an impact on patients' quality of life and health outcomes. .

Human behavior as big data

Technology provides researchers with the tools to answer important questions at scale.

Previously, study participants were surveyed about their daily food intake and physical activity, but Dr. Crane said the tedious nature of collecting this type of data limited their ability to study large numbers of people. Now that we have access to wearables and other technologies, we are beginning to understand the questions that need to be answered by applying lifestyle medicine directly to the daily lives of cancer patients. ”

Humans are more than just a genome, Freilersise says. Lifestyle medicine allows us to intelligently add pieces of human behavior to the data we collect about people. It can be done from a wearable device such as a Fitbit or Apple Watch, or by incorporating the Veggie Meter, a non-invasive way to record someone's dietary patterns in terms of vegetable and fruit intake. . You don't even have to remember or record your intake or track your intake. blood sample.

Crane Lab's Gray Freylersythe said Sylvester's data portal performs analyzes that would take a human a lifetime to complete.

Technology also allows for the interpretation of large-scale data. Sylvester researchers look for audio patterns in recorded conversations between patients and health coaches. In the Lifestyle Interventions to Improve Survival of Ovarian Cancer (LIVES) study, natural language processing and machine learning enabled the analysis of her 17,000 hours of health coaching calls with ovarian cancer survivors.

Freilersise said it's impossible for a person to do that without devoting their entire career to the job.

Rapid analysis allows the team to create models based on language and emotion to predict changes in diet and exercise in study participants.

computational oncology

Sylvester's complex digital work requires seamless data integration with the Sylvester Data Portal. According to Dr. Vasileios Stathias, his assistant director of science at Sylvester, this portal ensures his FAIR (searchable, accessible, interoperable, reusable) data.

According to Dr. Statias, the Sylvester Data Portal was created to collect, aggregate, standardize, and analyze all the different types of data that cancer centers generate.

Vasileios Stathias says precision treatment relies on modern digital technology.

According to Dr. Stasias, Sylvester uses portal data to create robust images of patients.

In my opinion, the only way to provide truly precision care is to use digital technology to help inform human thinking, rather than replace it. Dr. Crane said. We and other research teams around the world believe this will lead to improved overall patient experience and outcomes.

