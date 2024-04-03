Microsoft reveals how much you have to pay to keep Windows 10 safe





Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, so if you want to keep using the operating system safely, you'll have to pay an annual fee. Microsoft is offering Extended Security Updates (ESU) for Windows 10 users, starting at $61 for the first year.

Pricing for additional security updates will be available to consumers for the first time with Windows 10. Businesses and consumers will need to purchase his ESU license for each Windows 10 device they plan to continue using beyond next year's end of support date. The price for the first year is $61. Then, in the second year, he doubles to $122, and in the third year, doubles again to $244. If you join the ESU program in your second year, you will also have to pay the first year's fees, as ESUs are cumulative.

Microsoft typically offers Extended Security Updates subscriptions only to organizations that need to continue running older versions of Windows. Things are different this time around, as there are still plenty of people using Windows 10 almost nine years after its release in 2015.

Extended Security Updates are not intended to be a long-term solution, but rather a temporary bridge, Microsoft explains in a blog post. His ESU licenses for Windows 10 devices with no plans to upgrade to Windows 11 can be purchased starting in October 2024, one year before the end of support date.

Microsoft is offering a 25% discount to businesses that use Microsoft cloud-based update solutions such as Intune and Windows Autopatch. This brings the price down to $45 per user (up to 5 devices) for the first year. If you use Windows 10 laptops and PCs to connect up to Windows 11 cloud PCs through Windows 365, Microsoft will waive security update fees because the license is included in your Windows 365 subscription cost. Masu.

Schools get an even bigger discount, with Microsoft offering a $1 license for the first year, which doubles to $2 for the second year and $4 for the third year. Microsoft doesn't seem to be offering any special discounts to consumers, but there are still a few months left until these licenses go on sale, so the company could potentially offer something to consumers.

Naturally, Microsoft wants consumers to move to Windows 11 instead. Millions of PCs can't officially upgrade to Windows 11 due to stricter hardware requirements and Microsoft's security enhancements with the latest OS. Windows 11 is only supported on CPUs released after 2018 and devices that support TPM security chips.

As a result, Windows 11 has lagged behind the rollout of Windows 10, which was offered as a free upgrade to Windows 7 and Windows 8 users. Windows 11 was also a free upgrade, but only for Windows 10 machines that met strict minimum hardware requirements.

According to StatCounter, Windows 10 is still used by 69 percent of all Windows users, compared to just 27 percent of Windows 11. That's a huge gap that Microsoft is unlikely to close over the next 18 months, leaving many Windows 10 users looking to pay for it. First security update.

