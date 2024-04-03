TLTR Kickoff focuses on educational innovation





On March 20, Seton Hall University's Teaching, Learning, and Technology Roundtable (TLTR) held its annual kickoff event and launched three important committees: Artificial Intelligence, Online Learning, and Emerging Trends in Education. Ta. technology. More than 30 participants, including faculty, administrators, staff, and students, will help the university address emerging technology issues and trends and form both short-term and long-term technology goals aligned with the university. We came together with a common vision. Strategic priorities.

At the beginning of the event, TLTR co-chairs Paul Fisher and Dr. Renee Robinson provided insight into the history of TLTR and its overall mission, as directed by the Chancellor. Following this, the co-chairs of each subcommittee introduced themselves and outlined the goals of their respective working groups. Before moving on to further committee discussions and planning sessions, two faculty members demonstrated innovative approaches to enhancing teaching and learning through emerging technologies.

Dr. Leslie Rippon, assistant professor in the School of Health Sciences, introduced her collaboration with VictoryXR in developing an emergency response simulation to align with the first-year interprofessional education curriculum. This mixed reality scenario immerses students in team-based responses to large-scale disasters, enhances clinical protocols, and improves interprofessional communication and decision-making skills.

Similarly, Dr. Wyatt Murphy, professor in the College of Arts and Sciences and recipient of the 2024 Faculty Innovation Grant, demonstrated how students in his general chemistry lab leveraged ChatGPT to enhance and enhance learning. did. These pioneering efforts demonstrate her TLTR commitment to leveraging technology to design innovative educational experiences and promote student success.

All members of the Seton Hall University community are encouraged to actively participate and participate in TLTR-sponsored events and initiatives. These events provide valuable opportunities to learn, collaborate and innovate to further the university's digital transformation. Whether you're interested in exploring the latest trends in artificial intelligence, online learning, or emerging educational technologies, TLTR provides a forum for meaningful discussions about the transformative potential of technology in higher education .

About the Education, Learning and Technology Roundtable

Founded in 1995, TLTR is comprised of representatives from the university's academic and administrative fields. TLTR is a consortium of faculty, administrators, and students on behalf of the University, sponsored by the Office of the Provost and the School of Information Technology, that meets and discusses issues and topics related to educational technology. The Roundtable is made up of action teams (committees) that meet regularly to discuss institutional issues related to teaching, learning, and technology. The 2023 and 2024 committees include:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Committee

Chairs: Ruchin Kansal, Jessica Rauchberg Explore the impact of AI on higher education, support policy development, curate integration best practices, and explore the impact of AI on the future workplace.

New trends in technical committees

Chairs: Christine Lhowe, Renee Cicchino Create a vision for the use of technology in teaching and learning to promote quality and innovative education while preparing the university for future opportunities and challenges.

online learning committee

Chair: Mary Ellen Roberts Researches and recommends policies and processes to ensure online courses are reviewed in a timely manner and comply with University policies.

Category: Science and Technology

