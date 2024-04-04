Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro — all the differences you'd expect





It's usually easy to spot the differences between the various Pixel models that Google releases every fall. But this year, comparing the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro may be more complicated than usual. This is because there is a high possibility that the mobile phones you will be comparing will be two or more of his.

Specifically, we've heard rumors that three Pixel flagship products are in development for a fall release. In addition to the standard Pixel 9, Google is reportedly developing two different Pixel 9 Pro variants. The regular Pixel 9 Pro's screen is smaller than the models we're used to seeing, but it looks like the larger screen version will be called the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

There's certainly some confusion at first if you're only used to seeing two Pixel models, but there should still be some similarities with past Pixel releases. Pixel 9 smartphones share the same features in a few key areas, whether three or just two, so we have to focus on four distinct differences between the models.

Here's how the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro compare. First, we'll focus on where we expect the smartphone to be different.

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro: Display differences

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We've already touched on the most notable things that distinguish the various Pixel models from each other. The difference is that the display sizes are different. This has been true ever since Google returned to his two-device release following his Pixel 5 standalone model, and even though this fall he will launch three different his Pixels, this situation may change. not.

Rumors about display size have been floating around for a while now, but the latest Pixel 9 rumor suggests that the standard smartphone will feature a 6.03-inch screen, which is considerably smaller than the Pixel 8's 6.2-inch panel. As for the Pixel 9 Pro, the smaller version is expected to offer its 6.1-inch display, while the larger model will retain its 6.7-inch screen on the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro offered different levels of brightness. The former model had a peak of 2,000 nits, while the latter had a peak of 2,600 nits. Presumably, at least there will be some differentiation between the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. We don't know if the brightness specs of both Pixel 9 Pro models match. We're pretty confident that all three phones will be able to maintain an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz.

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro: camera differences

(Image credit: MySmartPrice/@OnLeaks)

Since the Pixel 6, Google has featured a very distinctive camera array in its standard and Pro flagship models. This is almost certain to continue with the Pixel 9 models. The main Pixel has his two rear cameras with a main lens and an ultra-wide shooter. The Pro model adds a telephoto lens.

Few details regarding camera specs have been revealed at the moment, leading to speculation that the Pixel 9 will keep the same setup as the Pixel 8 with a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide sensor. .

The Pixel 8 Pro has the same 50MP main shooter, but adds a 48MP ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lens, the latter of which supports 5x optical zoom. The only rumors we've heard of his Pixel 9 Pro at the moment suggest that the telephoto lens may also get a variable aperture. It's unclear if this feature will be part of both rumored Pro models.

Therefore, we also don't know if the smaller Pixel 9 Pro will have the same camera specs as the larger Pixel 9 Pro if both models become reality. A more likely scenario is that Google uses the same camera setup and relies on size to differentiate the two Pixel 9 Pro products.

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro: Battery size

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/OnLeaks)

As smartphones get bigger, there's more space for bigger batteries inside, and Google takes advantage of this with its various Pixel models. In the current lineup, the smaller Pixel 8 has a 4,575 mAh battery, while the Pixel 8 Pro has space for a 5,050 mAh battery. This isn't the biggest difference we've seen so far in terms of battery size, but it does help the Pixel 8 Pro last longer on the charger than a regular Pixel 8.

So far, there are no battery rumors regarding the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro. But we expect the same pattern as before. This means the larger XL model has a larger battery, which means it may last longer on a single charge. What's interesting is whether the Pixel 9, which is rumored to be basically the same size, and the smaller Pixel 9 Pro will have the same size battery.

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro: Price

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Rumors regarding the price of the Pixel 9 series will likely not become more concrete until closer to the launch of the new smartphones, which are scheduled for fall. But at least we can rely on his past Pixel prices to get an idea of ​​the potential differences between the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

We've come to take advantage of the $300 price difference between the entry-level Pixel and its more expensive Pro counterpart. For example, the current Pixel 8 price starts at $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro costs $999. This comes after Google raised prices by $100 last fall.

Let's assume that Google draws the line on pricing, at least for the Pixel 9, and charges $699 for its entry-level flagship model. This gives Google room to fit his smaller $899 Pixel 9 Pro to display the telephoto camera. The larger Pixel 9 Pro remains priced at $999. Again, you can also try the smaller Pixel 9 Pro starting at $999 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL starting at $1,099. However, he may be afraid that Google will charge him more than $1,000 for the phone and turn the customer away.

Importantly, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have different prices. However, I don't know how much. And the introduction of the Pro XL model introduced a wild card to the guessing game.

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro: Probably the same thing

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

As mentioned earlier, the standard and Pro versions of Pixel flagships are very similar in many ways, although there may be some visible differences. Here are the features we expect the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro to share:

Design: Aside from the obvious differences in height and width, Pixel phones have the same basic appearance. According to previously leaked CAD renders of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, this fall's flagship models will continue to do so.

Specifically, it looks like Google will maintain the design it first introduced with the Pixel 6, where the horizontal camera bar spans the length of the back of the phone. Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro renders offer this look, but there's one notable change from the previous generation. The edges of the camera bar are rounded to create an elongated oval design. But again, this is a change that exists in the rendering of both the standard and Pro Pixel 9 models.

Chipset: Just as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are both powered by Tensor G3, we expect the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro to run on the new Tensor G4 system-on-chip. Pro models may come with more RAM. The Pixel 8 Pro's RAM ranges from 12GB to the Pixel 8's 8GB. However, other than that, performance should be about the same.

The same Tensor G4 silicon should mean the same AI-powered features for all three Pixel 9 models, just as all Galaxy S24s support the same Galaxy AI features. There is one exception, though, at least when it comes to one of the Pixel 8 Pro's features. Only last year's Pro phones support the Video Boost feature that Google introduced last December. This feature allows Google's algorithms to optimize the color, stabilization, and lighting of the video footage you capture. There's no word on whether the Google 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will have any unique features of their own, but we'll keep an eye on them.

Software: All Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models debut with Android 15. You can also imagine that the three smartphones will receive comparable software and security support. This marks his seventh year of updates for the Pixel 8 family.

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro: Outlook

Google may be reportedly looking to change things up by incorporating a third model into its Pixel 9 lineup, but the fundamental differences between Standard Pixel and Pro Pixel should remain the same. Until we hear another announcement, we assume that the Google Pixel 9 Pro will have a telephoto camera and that at least one of the Pro models will have to have a larger screen and battery compared to the standard his Pixel. Masu. No matter which phone you get, you can expect a similar design and matching Tensor chipset.

The big question is: Is there anything else that separates the Pixel 9 Pro from the Pixel 9 Pro XL other than the latter's larger display? Expect more details to emerge as we get closer to the likely fall release of these new phones.

