39 Pet Products Win New Product Showcase Awards at Global Pet Expo





The American Pet Products Association (APPA) and the Pet Industry Distribution Association (PIDA) have announced the winners of their 14th annual New Product Showcase, announced at the Global Pet Expo's Best in Show awards ceremony. Best in Show, 2nd and 3rd place honors are Aquatic Life, Birds, Cats, Dog Food/Treats, Dog Products, Farm & Feed, Modern Pet, Natural Pet, Pet Sustainability, Pet Innovation, Points The awards were made across 13 product categories, including: Purchasing reptiles and small animals.

The New Product Showcase allows you to recognize innovative, cutting-edge products coming to market that truly reflect the innovation seen across the pet industry, said APPAS President and CEO ) said Peter Scott. We were particularly excited to announce new product categories that reflect the wide range of products offered by the industry.

According to the exhibition organizers, in recognition of the high level of innovation on display and increased exhibitor participation, five new categories have been introduced to this year's awards, including dog food/treats, farm and feed; , Modern Pets, Pet Sustainability, and Pet Innovation.

Our Pet Sustainability division partners with the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) to ensure that products deliver environmental, social and economic benefits while minimizing negative impacts on the communities in which they are sourced, produced, transported, used and disposed of. was exhibited.

“We are proud to introduce a new pet sustainability category at this year's Global Pet Expo,” said Jim Lamancusa, executive director of PSC. APPA and PIDA clearly recognize the needs and desires of consumers with this award. Data shows that 71 percent of pet parents consider sustainability when making purchasing decisions, so a specific category recognizing best-in-class sustainable products has been added to the show's new product showcase. It's amazing what happens.

The new product showcase will feature enhancements for 2024 as part of Global Pet Expos' new Innovation in Motion experience, with state-of-the-art displays to enhance the attendee experience, organizers said. Stated.

PIDA President Celeste Powers said they are honored to celebrate and recognize the 2024 New Product Showcase Award winners in this new space specifically designed to truly reflect innovation in the pet industry. Ta. We look forward to seeing the unique products on display each year and continue to be impressed by the creativity and ingenuity of our exhibitors. Congratulations to this year's award winners.

The New Product Showcase showcases the latest pet products released to the market each year. Out of more than 1,000 entries he received this year, the following winners were selected by show attendees:

aquatic

Best of the Show: Anubias on Lava in Pisces, USA

2nd place: Aquael's Ultrascape Diamond Bluetooth set

3rd place: Hagen Group's Fluval Bio-CO2

bird

Grand Prize: Happy Beaks Corky Crunchers & Humanized Birds by A&E Cage Company

2nd Place: FeatherSnap Scout Wi-Fi Solar Powered Smart Bird by Aperture Pet & Life

3rd place: D&D Commodities Ltd. Wild Delight Squirrel Away Zero-Waste 5 lbs.

Cat

Best of Show: Cat Treats from GivePet

2nd place: krazykitty refillable catnip blanket

3rd place: Pet Greens Live Cat Grass & Catnip (Bell Rock Growers)

dog food/snacks

Grand Prize: Dennis Becker of Allprovide Pet Foods LLC

2nd Place: A Better Treat’s Freeze Dried USDA Organic Pumpkin Treats

3rd place: Next Level Super Premium Dog Food by Next Level Super Premium Pet Food

dog supplies

Grand Prize: Happy Dingos Slow Feeder Bowl by Happy Dingos

2nd place: Dog X Cube by GURU Pet Company

3rd place: COLTOYS Charm Dana Dog Bandana with Wag Wit Charm

farm and feed

Best of Show: Coop Combo – Hemp Fiber Nesting Mats and Bedding from All Walks

2nd Place: Poultry Pro Waterer by Poultry Pro

3rd Place: Coastline Global Inc.'s Little Coop Recooper Urban Chicken Coop Deodorant

natural pets

Best of Show: BetterBones family of tubes with improved durability.

2nd Place: Project Sudz Natural Dish Soap Bar

3rd place: Earthz Pet Daily Health Topper by Earthz Pet

pet sustainability

Best of Show: Molly Mutt organic cotton dog beds, blankets, and crate covers.

2nd place: Open Farm Open Farm canned patty and Icelandic topper

3rd Place: Dr. Bob's Wisdom Air Dry Dog Food from Earth Animal Seeds

pet tech innovation

Grand Prize: Uproot Clean 7-in-1 Pet Grooming Kit by Uproot Clean

2nd place: Relaxopet Easy by Europet

3rd Place: Mella Home Thermometer by Mella Pet Care Inc.

Purchasing points

Grand Prize: Spectrum Brands / Global Pet Care Cricket Keeper

2nd place: Pet Greens Live Cat Grass & Catnip from Bell Rock Growers

3rd place: Blue Mountain Hay Small Animal Pet Hay Package from Blue Mountain Hay

reptiles

Best Picture: Exo Terra BioActive Terrarium by Hagen Group

2nd Place: Central Garden & Pet ReptiFauna

3rd Place: Joshs Frogs Isopod & Springtail Hangers from Joshs Frogs LLC

small animals

Grand Prize: The Roam – Featuring Happy Habitats' patented foot protection technology

2nd place: Kent Pet Group's Back 2 Nature small animal bedding

3rd Place: Little Hamster Odor Blaster – Bedding Deodorant, Coastline Global Inc.

modern pets

Best of Show: Hoggindogs Prime Rib and Puppy Cake with Pumpkin Flavor

2nd place: PLAY Pet Lifestyle and You snuffle mat

3rd Place: Bredwell Smooches by Bredwell Ltd

