Google could make users pay for AI features in search results





Enlarge / Do you think this cute little search robot is free to use?

Google may start charging for access to search results using its generative artificial intelligence tools. This is according to a new report in the Financial Times. [Google’s] schedule. “

This is the first time Google, which has funded its search products solely through advertising since 2000, is charging for the part of its search engine that is the core of its business. But this isn't the first time Google has charged for AI enhancements in general. For example, the “AI Premium” tier of a Google One subscription costs $10 more per month than the standard “Premium” plan, while “Gemini Business” adds $20 per month to a standard Google Workspace subscription.

These paid products provide access to Google's high-end “Gemini Advanced” AI models, but Google also provides free access to its lower-performing plain “Gemini” models without a paid subscription.

When ads aren't enough? The FT reports that under the proposed plan, Google's standard search (without AI) would remain free, while subscribers to the paid AI search tier would be powered by Gemini. Advertisements will be displayed next to search results. But search advertising, which reportedly brought Google his $175 billion in revenue last year, may not be enough to fully cover the increased costs associated with AI-powered search. A Reuters report last year said that running search queries through advanced neural networks like Gemini is “likely to cost 10 times more than a standard keyword search” and that Google's network across its network “dozens of It has been suggested that this could result in additional costs of up to $1 billion. Cost aside, it remains to be seen whether there will be a critical mass of market demand for this type of AI-enhanced search. Microsoft has invested heavily in generative AI capabilities for its search engine Bing, but over the past year or so it has failed to make a significant dent in Google's market share. Google's opt-in Search Generative Experience (SGE), which adds chatbot responses on top of a regular set of links in response to a search query, is reportedly seeing limited uptake.

“I don't think adding SGE to Google search will ever help,” Ars' Ron Amadeo wrote last month. “Google search is a tool, just as a screwdriver is not a hammer, you don’t want chatbots in your search engine.”

In any case, with the current tech industry's infatuation with all things related to generative AI, Google may feel the need to integrate this technology into some sort of “premium” search product sooner rather than later. I don't know.At the moment, Google has not made a final decision on whether to introduce a paid AI search plan, even though Google engineers are working on developing the backend technology needed to launch such a service. FT reports

Google also faces AI-related challenges on the other side of the search divide. Last month, the company announced it was redoubling its efforts to restrict “spammy, low-quality content” generated by AI chatbots from appearing in search results.

In February, Google cut the image generation capabilities of its Gemini AI model after it was discovered that the service had inserted historically inaccurate examples of racial diversity into some of its prompt responses. It stopped.

