



Generation Alpha, or children 10 and under, are already participating in streaming and social media, according to Morning Consult's second annual Peer Report. The report is based on responses from thousands of U.S. parents across two surveys.

Alphas are relatively new to social media and streaming platforms, as well as the athletes and influencers that belong to them, but Morning Consult found that despite their young age, there are habits marketers may want to focus on. I discovered that I already have this in place.

kids are online

According to the report, about half of Gen Alphas stream video content every day, and most spend up to three hours a day on social media by the age of eight, according to their parents.

MrBeast, Blue Ivy Carter, Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and North West are among the influencers that Gen Alpha tends to view favorably. YouTube and Disney+ are the most popular platforms among Generation Alpha. Thirty percent of parents said Disney+ is the streaming platform their kids use the most, and 50% said YouTube tops the list in terms of social platforms.

There are a lot more kids on social media than I expected, given the age restrictions on many social platforms, Joanna Piacenza, head of industry analysis at Morning Consult, told Marketing Brew. Ta.

She said brands and advertisers must be careful not to target marketing specifically to children as young as 6 or to minors. But Alpha will catch your brand name because it knows it's on those platforms.

alpha fan

Parents say some Alphas are on social and streaming platforms, so it's no surprise that they're being exposed to sports content. According to a survey by Morning His Consult, 60% of his peers have watched a professional sporting event on television, and nearly half (47%) have watched a college sports program.

Parents told Morning Consult that the smaller demographic is 39% in professional sports, 28% in college sports, and already participates in fantasy leagues.

The NFL, NBA, MLB and men's soccer are the most popular sports among Generation Alpha, according to the report. While 9% of Gen Z and all U.S. adults each identify as avid men's soccer fans, so do 14% of Gen Alpha, their parents said. According to the report, women's soccer and the WNBA are among the least popular sports for Generation Alpha, but younger generations are often more avid fans of these sports than U.S. adults overall.alphabet

Marketers who want to reach influencers, athletes, and more via Alphas may want to learn a new language: Alphas slang. Almost a third (29%) of Alpha parents said their youngest child uses slang they don't understand, according to the report.

About a third (33%) have heard their youngest child say it's a bet. Similar stocks include GOAT (32%) and sus (31%). Additionally, 28% said they had heard of Bussin and Cap.

You can't talk to them if you don't know the language they speak, and this is the language they speak, Piacenza said. After two months, the dates on this list will change.

This report first appeared on Marketing Brew.

