Three companies win contract with NASA to develop new design for Artemis lunar rover





NASA is funding the commercial development of new rockets, the Artemis lunar lander, and new spacesuits, as well as a Plans are underway to purchase a pressure lunar rover. Officials announced this on Wednesday.

The agency is collaborating with three companies to develop competing designs for the Lunar Topographic Vehicle (LTV), which is similar in concept to the rover that carried the last three Apollo crews across the moon more than 50 years ago. announced the conclusion of the contract.

An artist's impression of Intuitive Machines' “Moon Racer” Lunar Terrain Vehicle concept. The Houston-based company was one of three companies awarded Wednesday a contract to help NASA refine a concept for a lunar rover that could be used as part of the Artemis moon program.intuitive machine

But newer models feature cutting-edge technology, longer-lasting tires, autonomous computer controls, and other technology upgrades that allow them to cover much longer distances, either under manual control by astronauts or remotely from Earth. It will be.

“As astronauts explore the moon's south pole region during the Artemis mission, the Lunar Terrain Explorer will allow them to go farther and do more science than ever before,” said Vanessa Wich, director of the Johnson Space Center. It will be possible to implement it.” “Think of a hybrid between an Apollo-type lunar rover and an unmanned mobile science platform.”

“This will allow the crew to travel further from the landing site,” Wyche said. “Furthermore, during unmanned operations, LTV provides autonomous operations for science and technology.”

Artist's impression of the Lunar Dawn spacecraft concept.moon outpost

The maximum value of the milestone-based Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services contract is $4.6 billion. But NASA is starting small, awarding three “feasibility” contracts to Intuitive Machines in Houston, a lunar outpost in Golden, Colorado, and Venturi AstroLab in Hawthorne, California.

The companies will spend the next 12 months perfecting the design and developing plans to send the rover to the moon. At that point, NASA will conduct a formal competition to select a single contractor to carry out the actual development.

The goal is to have a rover waiting on the lunar surface for the third Artemis astronaut to reach the moon's south pole later this decade.

Citing the competitive nature of the project, company representatives declined to provide details such as what range the rover could achieve, whether it would use solar panels or how long it would last. There wasn't.

An artist's rendering of Venturi Astrolab's “FLEX” rover design seen near the SpaceX Lunar Module.venturi astrolab

However, Astrolab's Jarrett Matthews said NASA's original requirements were for it to be able to travel 15 kilometers per hour, travel 20 kilometers on a charge, and support eight hours of extravehicular activity. [moonwalk]. These are basic level requirements. In most cases, it is our intention to significantly exceed these. ”

Whatever the details, the harsh environment of the moon's south pole will pose a major challenge. Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said the company is working with Boeing, Michelin and Northrop Grumman to develop LTV.

“We need this world-class team to make that happen, because the moon's environment is harsh,” Altemus said. “Temperatures fluctuate by 500 degrees. The Antarctic region is rocky, lumpy, and shadowy. It puts stress on the suspension, drivetrain, power system, autonomous driving algorithms and software. .”

“We're going to need this globally integrated team to make sure this rover survives for 10 years and can provide the services NASA requires,” he added.

Other competitors have similarly partnered with major aerospace companies, and all three are confident they can meet the challenge.

So is NASA.

“We're combining the best of human and robotic exploration,” said planetary geologist Jacob Breacher, NASA's chief exploration scientist. “In between Artemis missions, when astronauts are not on the Moon, NASA can use LTV's remote control capabilities to continue exploration.

“LTV is truly a rover,” he said. “There is no path for it to go anywhere. Its maneuverability will fundamentally change the way we view the Moon.”

NASA's Artemis long-range program also includes a pressurized rover that could transport astronauts over much longer distances and provide a more comfortable environment for long explorations. Toyota is working on a pressurized rover concept, but NASA has not released details about how the vehicle will fit into the Artemis architecture.

View more William Harwood

Bill Harwood has covered the U.S. space program full-time since 1984, first as Cape Canaveral bureau chief for United Press International and now as a consultant for CBS News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nasa-contracts-artemis-moon-rover-designs/

