



The Salt Lake City Economic Development Authority announced Atim A. Enenich, Ph.D. He will serve as the division's new technology and innovation strategy advisor. Dr. Enenig has 18 years of experience as a chemist developing and validating analytical methods for a variety of purposes, including therapeutic drug discovery and development, clinical testing, and newborn screening for rare diseases.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said Salt Lake City has a tremendous opportunity to become a world-class hub for medical innovation and technology. Not only will this hub help advance healthcare and technology advancements around the world, it will also mean good-paying, high-quality jobs for Salt Lake athletes. Our focus on this approach to economic development is people-centric, and the addition of Atim to our dynamic team will help strengthen these efforts. We are excited to have her join us in this work.

Lorena Rifo-Jenson, Director of the Department of Economic Development, said: “We are very pleased that Dr. Enenig is joining us.” Dr. Enyenini's unique and intimate perspective in the life sciences allows him to move the needle in the technology industry in new and surprising ways.

Dr. Enenich will support the implementation of Mayor Mendenhall's Healthcare Innovation Blueprint, a collaborative, partner-driven document that outlines a path toward thriving Salt Lake City's biotech hub. She will also create Tech Lake, an overarching concept that will guide her Innovation Initiative in Healthcare, expanding the scope of industries served by Her City and strengthening the branding potential of this concept.

Dr. Enenig said he envisions a landscape rich with healthcare innovation organizations in Salt Lake City. This means fostering the creation of multiple biotech companies with more than 500 employees, each dedicated to pioneering the discovery and development of therapeutics right here in our city. Masu. We aim to position Salt Lake City as a key player in the biotechnology industry on the global stage and to be recognized as a pivotal hub for innovation and advancement in the field of biotechnology.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Dr. Enenihi lived in several countries before settling in Utah. She is multilingual, loves the outdoors, and is an avid snowboarder and rock climber. Dr. Enyenini's professional career has traversed academia, clinical diagnostics, biotechnology, and Tech Bio. She received her bachelor's degree in chemistry and Spanish, received her PhD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and completed her postdoctoral position at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden.

Dr. Enenig has dedicated a significant portion of his career to Salt Lake City, serving as a scientist at the ARUP Institute and as a senior research fellow at the Utah Public Health Laboratory (UPHL) and Recursion. Among her accomplishments, she is proud of her significant contributions to Utah's newborn screening efforts. During her tenure at UPHL, she partnered with the Centers for Disease Control to develop critical research for the early detection of her X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, which causes serious health problems if not promptly diagnosed and treated. We have introduced a new test.

Having lived and worked in the Salt Lake City community for nearly a decade, Dr. Enenich now serves the city and advocates for STEM education, the biotech industry, biotech professionals, and the broader technology sector in the community. We are committed to making an impact.

