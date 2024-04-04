Form Smart Swim Goggles: New headgear displays live swimming data





Form has announced new smart goggles that allow the wearer to see exactly how fast they are swimming.

The goggles use a display built into one eye to show real-time feedback as people swim.

And while the company announced the second generation of its swimming goggles, it hinted that the same technology could be introduced to other sports in the future. The real-time feedback, powered by a type of augmented reality, is more generally aimed at “improving athletic performance,” Form said.

Form first launched its smart goggles in 2019, and they have since been used by some of the top athletes in triathlon and swimming. The first version of this goggle will continue to be sold at a reduced price.

The Form Smart Swim 2 adds new features such as heart rate monitoring and a digital compass for navigation when swimming in open water. All this in a compact design made to “accommodate a greater variety of facial structures,” Form said.

Both versions of the goggles are built on technology that Form calls “Waveguide.” It uses a display to project images into the eyepieces of the goggles, allowing the wearer to see information as well as see it. This means you can choose to look at the data or the surrounding pool. they.

Form says this is better than using a watch for tracking because swimmers can get information without interruption and can display a variety of information. This also means that swimmers can view that information without having to change their swim stroke or potentially interrupt their session.

Form also says that the heart rate monitor in the goggles, which is built into the eyepiece and takes readings from the temple, is more accurate than measuring wrist heart rate with a watch. For example, when people move their arms to swim, the watch may detect false readings.

Other new features include SwimStraight, which allows you to display a compass on the goggle screen. Users can focus on the direction they need to swim and point in that direction without having to raise their head to clear the view.

The release of the new goggles comes amid growing interest in augmented reality, driven in large part by the introduction of Apple's new Vision Pro headset. In an interview with The Independent, Foam representatives did not comment on possible future uses for their technology, but other sports such as cycling could benefit from similar real-time data. He said the company explains that it is focused on endurance athletes. wider.

