Google to destroy billions of personal data files as part of legal settlement





Google has agreed to destroy billions of personal data records to settle a lawsuit accusing it of secretly monitoring users' internet activity.

The lawsuit was considered a class action lawsuit. This means that although the lawsuit was brought by an individual or a small group, many other people want to join in the action.

Lawyers first announced the settlement agreement in December. However, the details were not made public until recently.

The lawsuit affected millions of people who used Chrome, Google's internet browser, since June 1, 2016. Google is accused of continuing to track Chrome users' internet activity even when browsing in a privacy setting called Incognito.

Users accused Google of misleading them into thinking their internet activity would not be recorded while browsing incognito. Users claimed that Google's advertising system continued to collect data about users' web movements even while Chrome was set to incognito mode.

Google strongly resisted this accusation. He had asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, but it was denied. The terms of the settlement were negotiated over a period of four months. The deal must receive final approval from a federal judge at a hearing scheduled for July 30 in Oakland, California.

The proposed settlement requires Google to destroy billions of personal records stored in its data centers. It also ordered the company to provide more detailed guidance on its privacy policy for users of Chrome. And tools are needed to limit Google's collection of personal data.

Class action representatives will not receive damages or other payments as part of any settlement. However, the agreement does not prevent individual users from filing civil lawsuits against the company in U.S. state courts.

Google said in a statement that it is pleased to have settled the lawsuit. Lawyers representing Chrome users said the settlement is a major victory for personal privacy in a world with ever-increasing levels of digital surveillance.

Lawyers in the case valued the settlement at between $4.75 billion and $7.8 billion. They explained that they arrived at this number primarily based on how much revenue they would make from advertising sales linked to the personal data collected without the new restrictions.

Austin Chambers is a data privacy attorney at Dorsey & Whitney. He told The Associated Press that he considers the settlement a welcome development. He said it could affect how personal information is collected online in the future.

Chambers said this would prevent companies from profiting from that data and would also require complex and costly data deletion efforts.

Google still faces legal threats related to other issues. Legal experts say these threats could ultimately have an even bigger impact on advertising-based businesses.

One of the cases alleges that Google is abusing its influence in Internet advertising to limit competition. Closing arguments in the case are scheduled to begin on May 1st.

Google also faces potential changes to its app store after a US jury found it was operating as an illegal monopoly. Public hearings to consider possible changes Google would have to make are scheduled to begin in late May.

I'm Brian Lin.

Bryan Lynn wrote this article for VOA Learning English based on reporting from The Associated Press, Reuters and Google.

Quiz – Google to destroy billions of personal data files as part of legal settlement Start quiz to find out

_______________________________________________

words of this story

Lawsuit n. A legal charge against someone that usually does not involve the police.

browser n. a computer program that allows you to view pages on the Internet

Surveillance n. The activity of observing something or someone carefully

undertake v. to begin working on something

delete v. specifically to remove data from a computer

Monopoly n. Complete control over the entire supply of goods or services in a particular region or market.

