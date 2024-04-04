Honda completes unique wind tunnel





If the Honda Automotive Research Institute facility in Ohio is a marvel of technology and design, it's also a $124 million testament to the role of cutting-edge engineering in auto manufacturing.

When I started 30 years ago, very few people actually cared about aerodynamics, says Mike Unger, head of Honda America's full-scale wind tunnel division. I said while doing so. Now everyone wants to talk to me.

New Interest: Although the history of wind tunnel testing goes back many years, the recent emphasis on improving fuel efficiency has brought a new wave of interest to the field.

Honda has three full-scale wind tunnels near its world headquarters, as well as several smaller test facilities around the world for testing scale models. But in 2015, Honda, which for decades had sent its own U.S.-based personnel, vehicles and tools around the world for wind tunnel testing or booked time at third-party-owned facilities in the U.S. began considering building wind tunnels in North America as well.

Behold, HALO: The result is HALO, unveiled in 2022 at a 110,000 square foot facility in East Liberty, Ohio.

To make that happen, the company gathered Honda team members, wind tunnel expedition warriors with decades of combined experience in the world's most advanced research facilities, and asked them how they could do it better. Among their main requests was the need for better and faster communication with the designers and manufacturers of the cars they were testing. To facilitate this, HALO is located directly across from the Honda Development Center and only a 10-minute drive from two manufacturing plants (including the Marysville, Ohio, facility where Honda has been building cars since 1982). Strategically located at a distance.

WIND TESTED, HONDA APPROVED: All new Honda passenger car models undergo extensive aerodynamic and acoustic testing during the design phase, and further changes are often made during the manufacturing process. Race cars, on the other hand, are tested primarily to manage the downforce created by passing air.

What's new: Instead of discussing design challenges across oceans, everyone now sits side by side in the same control room.

This state-of-the-art facility also features a fully equipped machine shop, custom loading bays, and a car wash (the last of which is the number of times we leave dusty test cars and cars outside the wind tunnel. Also recommended by a Honda engineer who came across a bucket of soapy water).

“Everything is definitely designed with intention,” said Chris Combs, HALO Business Strategy Lead.

Details: The tunnel itself is an elaborately designed circuit. It consists of a settling chamber, a heat exchanger the size of a movie screen, and a safety grill that traps any debris that could come loose and threaten his HALO's lung system. This is his massive 6,700 horsepower fan with 12 hollow carbon fiber blades that are 26 feet long. Each one is long.

The fan forces air through the tunnel into the anechoic chamber at 250 revolutions per minute. On a recent day, that room housed both a race car (for downforce testing) and an SUV from a factory on the other side of the site (for sound work).

Time savings: In most wind tunnels, it takes nearly two hours to switch from aerodynamic work to acoustic testing. But in the HALO wind tunnel, a technician swapped out the Indy car for his SUV and reconfigured the test chamber in about 20 minutes.

HALO operations manager Jimmy Przeklasa said when designing the facility, Honda focused on simple things that would really increase efficiency.

Quiet and furry: HALO's test chamber is lined with acoustic tiles and teddy bear fur, a soft sound-absorbing material.

Despite the wind, the room is so quiet that the technicians working inside must wear harnesses to avoid stepping into the strong winds that can't be seen or heard. The software system converts wind noise into footage, much like a weather radar shows a moving storm.

Complex but simple: Technically and visually dazzling, the HALO wind tunnel may seem like a futuristic fever dream: color-coded whirring maps, more finely tuned than a jet engine2 Storey fan, scale that can sense the breeze.

In fact, our goal from the beginning when we created the HALO wind tunnel was simple. Our goal is to make cutting-edge aerodynamics and acoustics research as easy, intuitive and cost-effective as possible. And Honda has done it.

Final word: This is the latest and greatest, Unger said. This place is unparalleled.

