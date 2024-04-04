Facebook's new video player takes inspiration from TikTok





Facebook is taking a page from TikTok's playbook. The social media giant releases its latest video player that incorporates all video lengths and formats, including reels, longer videos, and live videos. As part of the update, you can now open landscape videos in full-screen mode, and you'll see a slider that lets you skip ahead to longer videos. Users will also receive more “relevant” video recommendations in their feed and video tab, regardless of video length.

If all of this looks familiar, it's because this setup is very similar to what you can already see on competitor TikTok. Scroll through the app's For You page (or “home” page) and you'll find a mix of long and short videos, a slider that moves back and forth, and live video scattered throughout. TikTok is reportedly experimenting with 30-minute videos that could infringe on YouTube territory.

Tap the video to see full-screen mode on Facebook.

Facebook's latest update is rolling out on iOS and Android in the U.S. and Canada, and will eventually be available globally in the coming months. To see the player, tap the video anywhere in the Facebook app.

Meta, Facebook's parent company, is no stranger to adopting popular features from its competitors. It's worth noting that Instagram copied Snapchat's Stories feature in 2016 and launched Reels in 2020 to compete with short-form video giant TikTok. Currently, Facebook is relying on a layout that works well for his TikTok, which has more than 1 billion monthly active users.

Facebook is adding a feature that doesn't exist on TikTok: the option to jump back and forth in 10-second increments. When you tap a video, you'll see controls that let you tap a button to skip forward or go back. A pause/play button is also displayed.

Facebook also said it will be rolling out more Reels “to meet the growing demand for this format.”

