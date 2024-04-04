Google Chrome captures 'device-bound session credentials' to prevent cookie theft





Google announced the introduction of Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC) to protect Chrome users from cookie theft.

In January, we reported how hackers found a way to steal authentication cookies with information-stealing malware and bypass multi-factor authentication (MFA) to gain unauthorized access to Google accounts. Authentication cookies are added to a user's web browser after they log in and prove their identity. This will notify her website that the user is already logged in, so it won't be asked for your username and password again and again. Cybercriminals using website authentication cookies don't need passwords. This is because the website recognizes that you are already logged in. It's okay for the account owner to change their password.

At the time, Google said it would take the following actions:

We regularly upgrade our defenses against these techniques to protect users who fall victim to malware. In this case, Google took steps to protect the compromised accounts that were detected.

However, some information thieves have reportedly updated their methods to counter Google's fraud detection efforts.

The idea that malware could steal authentication cookies and send them to criminals didn't sit well with Google. In its announcement, the company said, “Due primarily to the way cookies and operating systems interact on desktop operating systems, Chrome and other browsers protect the browser from malware that has the same level of access as the browser itself. “I can't do that,” he explains.

So I moved on to another solution. And if the simplicity of the solution is any indication of its effectiveness, this should be a good one.

This works by using encryption to limit the use of the authentication cookie to the device that originally created it. When a user visits her website and starts a session, the browser creates two encryption keys for her. One is the public key and the other is the private key. The private key is stored on the device in a way that is difficult to export, and the public key is provided to her website. The website uses the public key to verify that the browser using the authentication cookie has the private key. To use her stolen cookies, the thief would also need to steal your private key, so the stronger the “hard to export” bit, the more secure your cookies will be.

Google said in its announcement that it believes this will significantly reduce the success rate of cookie-stealing malware. This forces attackers to act locally on the device, making on-device detection and cleanup more effective for both anti-malware software and enterprise-managed devices.

Device-bound session credentials therefore fit well with Google's strategy to phase out third-party cookies.

The project's development will be done openly on Github, with the goal of making DBSC an open web standard. The goal is to have a fully working trial version ready by the end of 2024. According to Google, his identity providers such as Okta and browsers such as Microsoft Edge have shown interest in DBSC because they want to protect users from cookie theft.

Don't just report threats, we eliminate them

Cybersecurity risks should not extend beyond the headlines. Download Malwarebytes today and keep threats away from your device.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/news/2024/04/google-chrome-gets-device-bound-session-credentials-to-stop-cookie-theft The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos