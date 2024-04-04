China's innovation, regulation and AI





The following is a Project Syndicate interview with Angela Fuyue Chan, author of High Wire: How China Regulators Big Tech and Governs its Economy (Oxford University Press, 2024).

Project Syndicate: In 2020, Chinese regulators began a crackdown on technology companies. This process increased the company's market value to more than $1 trillion. How did the crackdown change China's innovation and entrepreneurial culture? Did it have any positive effects?

ANGELA FUYUE CHANG: This crackdown appears to have had few, if any, positive results. Not only has it failed to encourage new market entrants, but it seems to have entrenched the dominance of incumbent companies. Moreover, it has significantly eroded investor confidence and led to a significant decline in capital inflows into the consumer technology sector.

While private organizations retreat, the nation advances. For example, a government-backed fund or company acquires a stake in a major subsidiary of a tech giant. These golden shares give governments more control over content moderation and other business decisions. Finally, this crackdown has enabled the state to channel investment into the technology sector, with private and state-backed investors increasingly focusing on so-called hard technologies.

P.S.: You write in your recent book, “High Wire: How China Regulates Big Tech and Governs its Economy,” that China has strong reasons to regulate, especially The reason is that the platform economy, especially in China, has become very unmanageable. If Alibaba's forced restructuring last year wasn't the right way to rein in a company that's gotten too big, how should authorities have addressed monopoly concerns?

AHZ: China's antitrust authorities should have intervened sooner to curb the rapid expansion of big technology companies like Alibaba and Tencent. Instead, acquisitions by these giant companies were allowed to proceed with little regulation or regulatory oversight for more than a decade.

For Chinese companies, the key to circumventing government investment restrictions has been variable interest entity (VIE) structures that allow them to raise funds from abroad. Uncertainty about the validity and enforceability of the VIE system has led administrative authorities such as the Department of Commerce to avoid scrutinizing merger transactions involving companies that have adopted the VIE system. This has worked out well for China's big tech companies, and they have amassed significant market power, so it will indeed be extremely difficult to change the current competitive environment.

P.S.: Chinese regulators have been loosening up recently. For example, you point out that Chinese companies have a fairly lax approach to artificial intelligence in order to gain a competitive advantage over American and European companies. However, this approach also comes with risks. High Wire likens China's regulatory system to a particularly difficult balancing act characterized by hierarchy, volatility, and fragility. What implications does this dynamic pyramid model you describe have for regulation in China?

AHZ: China's regulations are characterized by repeated relaxation and tightening of policies. China's current lax approach to AI could sow the seeds of tomorrow's regulatory crisis. Additionally, because China's regulatory structure is strictly hierarchical, communication within the bureaucracy can be highly inefficient, and regulators are often unable to respond to problems as they arise. Instead, they tend to wait until the problem is fairly severe, making the cost of turning around more expensive.

PS: In your book, you say that Chinese high-tech companies are self-regulating with the participation of judicial authorities. How has China's tech companies acted as a quasi-regulator and how has the judiciary facilitated the growth of the platform economy?

AHZ: The majority of disputes arising from large online platforms are primarily adjudicated by the platforms themselves. Because these claims tend to be very small, most consumers and merchants rely on the platforms themselves to resolve their complaints rather than filing a lawsuit. However, the Platform may require support from the court system, particularly if enforcement of claims proves difficult. Chinese courts have devoted significant resources to adjudicating disputes involving technology companies, thereby increasing the credibility of corporate self-regulation. In this way, the government is effectively lending a helping hand to technology companies.

PS: You write in High Wire that the seemingly random policies introduced by the Chinese government since 2020 are all tied together by a common desire to fight inequality. Which of these policies have been particularly effective or promising to be effective, and which are misguided?

AHZ: All of these policies seem well-intentioned, but the way the government is implementing them has serious unintended consequences. Because of the imbalance of power between companies and the government in China, any negative policy signal could cause tech stocks to plummet. Investors are not confident that tech companies can resist government intervention. Ultimately, the market's deep distrust of China's legal system is a major factor in investor weakness.

PS: How might regulatory trends in the US and European Union impact the trajectory of China's technology governance?

AHZ: Regulatory trends in the US and EU are likely to impact technology governance in China in three ways. First, Chinese policymakers may follow in the footsteps of their Western counterparts and increase scrutiny of Big Tech companies. Second, China is likely to implement stricter cross-border data transfer rules as the United States expands its overseas surveillance and aggressively asserts jurisdiction over overseas data. Finally, China may use data leakage controls as a bargaining chip in negotiations with the EU and other jurisdictions that are tightening data leakage regulations.

