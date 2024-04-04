Solved: Re: Cloud Run fails when deploying new revision. i will try…





We use Firebase to deploy hosting and functionality. The function uses Node/Express. One of the functions needs to read/write from a MySql 8 database in Cloud SQL. I've been able to do this fine with other apps using Functions v1, but I can't get it to work with this new app and Functions v2 (Cloud Run).

I followed all instructions. The default compute service account is configured with Cloud SQL Client (I also tried changing it to Cloud SQL Administrator).

Next, I went to Cloud Run and deployed the new revision that added the SQL connection. However, the revision always fails. However, I actually don't think this has anything to do with Cloud SQL. I tried removing the function completely, creating it from scratch and redeploying it, and deploying the revision without any changes, but still got the same error.

“Unable to process traffic because revision 'action-00002-s5d' is not ready. Revision 'action-00002-s5d' named 'image 'us-central1-docker.pkg.dev/eforall-admin-dev/gcf-artifacts/action' is not ready. “Create” error occurs. :version_1' not found. ”

Image URL is set to “(missing)” The only error that appears in the logs is this cryptic message.

I'm not sure if this is necessary, but I also added the Cloud Run administrator role to the default compute service account while trying to debug. …but to no avail. I have the role of owner.

Any ideas?

