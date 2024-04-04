OnePlus follows Google and Samsung to launch new AI photo editing tool





OnePlus is jumping on the AI ​​bandwagon. The Android phone maker on Wednesday announced AI Eraser, a new tool for erasing unwanted objects in photos. The announcement comes after Google and Samsung introduced similar AI-powered editing tools for their respective Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

AI Eraser can remove objects from your photo and generate an alternative background that blends in with the rest of the image. Starting this month, it will be available on OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4. The company says it uses proprietary models to power AI Eraser and plans to introduce more AI capabilities later this year.

Until now, OnePlus has been one of the only smartphone manufacturers that hasn't pushed generative AI as a key selling point. My colleague Andrew Lanxon called this attitude “refreshing” in his review of the OnePlus 12. The company's biggest competitors, Samsung and Google, are hard at work on generative AI and other AI-powered tools.

For example, Samsung introduced a set of features called Galaxy AI to the Galaxy S24 series and recently started rolling it out to other Galaxy devices. Among these features is Generative Edit, a tool that similarly uses AI to remove or move objects in a photo and fill in the spaces left behind. Before that, Google introduced Magic Editor on Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. This is also designed to allow you to remove, rearrange, and resize elements within your photo. Google's Magic Eraser tool was introduced a few years ago with the Pixel 6, but it's now available as a cloud-based tool for Google One subscribers.

OnePlus' announcement is another sign that generative AI is poised to play a bigger role in future smartphones. According to Bloomberg, Apple is expected to announce new AI-based features as part of its next major iPhone update, likely called iOS 18. Market research firm IDC also predicts a rapid increase in mobile phones equipped with the ability to handle AI computing. It is predicted that 51 million so-called “next-generation AI” smartphones will be shipped in 2023 and 170 million in 2024.

Editor's note: CNET uses an AI engine to create some stories. See this post for more information.

