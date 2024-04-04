Google is reportedly considering a paywall to strengthen its AI-powered search function





Google is considering the idea of ​​introducing “premium” features to its search engine that leverage generative AI. According to the Financial Times, this potential change marks the first time that Google will put the AI-generated elements of its core search functionality behind a paywall, marking a significant shift from the traditional ad-supported model. It shows a transformation.

For nearly two decades, Google has dominated the search engine market, providing free access to information while making money through advertising. However, the advent of generative AI technology, represented by the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT, has caused Google to rethink its strategy. ChatGPT's ability to provide concise and complete answers poses a direct challenge to traditional search engine formats that rely on directing users to external websites, including advertisers' websites.

Google's response to this competitive pressure is twofold. The company has started testing an AI-powered search service that provides more detailed answers to user queries, while maintaining the traditional model of showing links and ads. This “Search Generative Experience” (SGE), which is still in the stage, leverages AI to provide an “AI snapshot” of information. This process requires significantly more computing resources than a standard search response.

The introduction of AI-powered premium search capabilities will be built into Google's existing subscription services, including the Google One bundle. This bundle already includes access to the Gemini AI assistant for Gmail and Docs. This approach keeps Google's traditional search engine and advertising free and available, allowing us to maintain our primary revenue stream while providing enhanced services to users who are willing to pay. Masu.

Google's consideration of premium AI search capabilities takes place within the broader context of technological evolution and market competition. Microsoft has already integrated GPT-powered search and chatbot Copilot into its Bing search engine through a partnership with OpenAI. Despite these advances, Bing's market share remains significantly lower than Google's, highlighting the challenge of turning AI capabilities into market dominance.

