Amazon's “Just Walk Out” dumping isn't about the big retail technology it's cracking down on.Here’s why — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The media is reporting the removal of Just Walk Out as if it were a major development. But that's not the case, according to supply chain consultant and former Amazon executive Britten Rudd.

In a post on LinkedIn he said: This technology did not work as claimed. In fact, Amazon has over 1,000 employees in India working behind the scenes to support this technology.

Amazon only operates 13 Amazon Go stores and has no plans to open more. I predict that most, if not all, Amazon Go stores will be closed by 2025. thank you for your hard work. The store is as inviting as the operating room.

Mr Rudd claims the real story is: Tony Hoggett, senior vice president of Worldwide Grocery Stores, said Amazon will begin opening more Amazon Fresh stores by the end of the year.

Rudd says: For the record, it's going to be difficult for Amazon Fresh stores to compete with established grocers with all the advantages they have.

We've redesigned the new and improved Amazon Fresh store. It wasn't very interesting. Amazon continues to employ gimmicks disguised as innovation.

However, Amazon Fresh is not a big deal. This is: Hogget has announced that it will open micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs) inside Whole Foods stores in 2024. Amazon has partnered with Autostore and has already installed its systems in its facilities.

The company also asked Brightpick to provide design and cost information for installing Brightpick MFCs within Amazon Fresh stores of various sizes in Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.

It costs an average of $2 million to $4 million to purchase and install an MFC inside a grocery store, Rudd said, but in some cases the price can exceed $7 million. I did.

He concluded that “for every six Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh stores, one MFC is required to handle the amount of online orders that each store processes manually.” In theory, for Amazon to automate online grocery delivery, he would need to install 86 of his MFCs across the Whole Foods network of 516 stores.

Mr. Hoggett also announced something very interesting. This is just a big story. Amazon fulfills a retailer's orders for groceries and other retail items that he wants to combine into one delivery to his customers.

Another option is for retailers to fulfill their own orders, but Amazon consolidates orders for the same customer into one delivery.

