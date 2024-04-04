Pitch contest celebrates and funds CU Boulder's new ventures founded on scientific discoveries | CU Boulder's Venture Partners





New Venture Challenge (NVC) and Venture Partners at the University of Boulder have teamed up to host the NVC Deep Tech Competition, awarding $53,000 to groundbreaking new ventures.

At the NVC Deep Tech Competition, UW Boulder's new ventures founded by students and employees presented ideas ranging from wastewater treatment to new battery technology to dynamic hotel pricing.

Now in its 17th year, the NVCa Innovation & Entrepreneurship Initiative's signature program is CU Boulders' top cross-campus entrepreneurship program and competition, which provides innovators with ongoing support and mentorship to develop their startups. giving you the opportunity to build. First, NVC partnered with his Venture Partners at the University of Boulder to host the first professional competition for deep technology discovery.

“NVC has historically taken the brightest entrepreneurial minds here at UW Boulder to new heights,” said Joshua Bennett, senior license manager at Venture Partners. Venture His partners are deeply involved in his Tech Venture, which inspires geniuses in physics, chemistry, and engineering labs to stand up for themselves, take risks, and establish businesses for the benefit of themselves, their universities, and the entire state of Colorado. We supported the launch of the competition.

The 2024 New Venture Challenge will culminate on April 17th at the Boulder Theater with $160,000 in prizes awarded at the NVC Final Showcase. To learn more and get free tickets, visit colorado.edu/nvc/final-showcase.

2024 NVC Deep Tech Competition Finalists and Winners Mana Battery, Inc. – $50,000 Prize

Presentation team: Tyler Evans (15 years old, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences), Nicholas Singstock (Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Department of Chemistry and Biological Engineering), Chunmei Pan (Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering)

Founded by veteran energy storage entrepreneurs and engineers, Mana builds best-in-class, safe, and low-cost sodium battery technology at 35-75% of the cost of lithium-ion.

Green Steel Environment – $3,000 Prize

Presentation team: Jon Teaford and Jon Jonis (Embark Deep Tech Accelerator), Mark Hernandez (Environmental Engineering Program, College of Engineering and Applied Sciences)

Green Steel provides patented and patent-pending products to wastewater treatment facilities, landfills, and dairy farms to purify renewable natural gas and wastewater in an economical and environmentally friendly manner.

PricingService.ai – Finalist

Presentation team: Dan Zhang (Leeds Business School), David Li (City University of Hong Kong), Matt Schwartz (Sage Hospitality)

PricingService.ai is building the world's most advanced revenue management service for the hotel industry.

Mesa Quantum – Finalist

Presenting team: Sristy Agrawal and Austin Granmoe (JILA), Juniper Pollock (Physics)

Mesa Quantum is developing better chip-scale atomic clocks with improved long-term stability, reduced power consumption, and increased manufacturability.

VitaWave Tech – Finalist

Presenting team: Nam Bui (23, CU Boulder College of Engineering and Applied Science Computer Science, CU Denver College of Engineering, Design and Computing College, Department of Electrical Engineering), Robin Deterding (CU Anschutz Pediatrics – Pulmonology), Jason McGowin (Stanford University) ) ), T. Himba (University of Michigan), Talva Aaron Hopson (University of Dayton)

The VitaWave Techs eBP device monitors blood pressure with a cuffless remote continuous blood pressure monitor and accurately measures blood pressure from the comfort of earphones.

